THE GREAT MUHYIDDIN-AZMIN SHOW BEGINS: AFTER BILLIONS STOLEN, PUTRAJAYA ‘SEIZES’ PALTRY RM600K FROM RIZA – WHILE FORFEITURE CASE AGAINST NAJIB & FAMILY TO BEGIN ONLY ON AUGUST 24

AROUND RM600,000 in various currencies that were once claimed by Najib Razak’s stepson, Riza Aziz, will be forfeited as part of a plea deal, the Kuala Lumpur High Court was informed today.

Riza is among respondents from Najib’s family that are targeted in a RM680 million forfeiture suit by Putrajaya of items seized on May 17, June 11 and August 2, 2018.

Among items that will be forfeited on Riza’s part will be RM537,000 in cash, £2,700 (RM14,370) and Sri Lanka rupee 2,870,000 (RM67,172), the deputy public prosecutor told the court during case management today.

This follows the discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) granted to Riza by a separate court over his US$248 million money-laundering case of funds allegedly stolen from 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

The DNAA was part of an agreement for him to return US$107 million.

Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan allowed the forfeiture of goods seized from the homes of Riza, former prime minister Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor on May 17.

Deputy public prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin informed the court of the deal following reaching agreement to forfeit their properties in Malaysia and the United States.

Lawyers Syahirah Hanapiah, who appeared for Najib, and Azrul Zulkifli Stork, who represented Rosmah and Riza, did not object. Riza was absent from court today.

On May 7 last year, Putrajaya filed a forfeiture notice for hundreds of items, including designer handbags and watches, properties, vehicles and cash, seized from Najib, Rosmah and their three children, including Riza, and other individuals and companies linked to the couple.

Nor Ashman Razak and Nooryana Najwa were the couple’s other two children named in the suit.

Other respondents were Kyizzad, Senijauhar Sdn Bhd, Aiman Ruslan, Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia, Yayasan Semesta, Yayasan Mustika Kasih, Rembulan Kembara, former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng, Ng’s wife Lim Hwee Bin, and Low Taek Jho’s mother Goh Gaik Ewe and his alleged associates Kee Kok Thiam, Tan Vern Tact and Geh Choh Hun.

