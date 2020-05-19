BRACE FOR WAVE 2 OF AZMIN BETRAYAL – FOR SURE IT WILL HAPPEN, ANWAR – SO STOP YOUR SOFT-HEARTED WAYS BEFORE PKR VANISHES FROM UNDER YOUR NOSE

PKR needs to take stern action to avoid a second betrayal by its elected representatives, especially in the next general election, the party’s Johor Bahru MP Akmal Nasir said.

He said there are concerns that some leaders are now staying on out of self-interest, either to remain in power at the state level or to retain influence.

“For example, if there is no serious action taken on this matter, we don’t know who they are going to (side with) when the election comes.

“Maybe right now they have not left (PKR) but the lines are blurry between them (and) being forgiving to those who truly regret (siding with traitors),” Akmal told Malaysiakini in a recent interview.

Last February, 10 PKR lawmakers aligned to former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali quit the party to side with Perikatan Nasional (PN), leading to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government at the federal level.

Defections from PKR representatives have also helped PN take power in Johor, Malacca, Perak and most recently, in Kedah.

However, PKR still has control of Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, and the party is also a partner in the Sabah and Penang state governments.

PKR has embarked on a cleansing exercise against those aligned to Azmin (below) and has suspended 285 members, including the party’s Wanita chief Haniza Mohamed Talha. Another 348 members have been given the boot.

Akmal said those who have truly repented must be granted forgiveness.

However, he said, PKR must be firm against those who continue attacking the party from within or making statements contrary to the party’s stance.

“PKR still needs a lot of cleaning up,” he said.

Meanwhile, Akmal expressed confidence that PKR can win back the seats held by those who have defected.

“Can PKR win Gombak (Azmin’s seat)? I think so. Ampang, Segamat, Indera Mahkota, these are seats won by PKR because of the people’s support… these are not personal seats.”

However, he said, both PKR and Harapan must take the current opportunity of being in the opposition to focus on their base and build up support so that they can win the next general election.

“I’m not saying it will be easy. Some Harapan seats will be difficult to defend because of many factors, but if you strengthen your current base, then you just get back what you have earned or won before.

“You don’t have to know rocket science to think about how you can win the next election. Just focus on your base,” he added.

Akmal also warned that Harapan must steer clear of racial and religious politics, and also not make compromises with those who push for such agendas simply to make up the numbers to form the government.

MKINI

.