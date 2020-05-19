Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan says policymakers and think-tanks should convene immediately to discuss ideas on rebuilding the economy. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, May 18, 2020.
Ahmad, in a statement, said the country’s economy was facing external forces, such as the trade war between China and the United States, decline in oil prices, trade barriers by certain countries, environmental issues surrounding palm oil and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We should have well-thought out plans for additional integrated special stimulus package, a foolproof 2021 Budget and a comprehensive 12th Malaysia Plan in order to revive the economy.

“Policymakers and think-tanks should convene immediately to discuss ideas on rebuilding the economy,” he said.

“I am grateful for the Agong’s advice and will practise it in my services as MP and Umno secretary-general.  The address is timely as the country is facing huge challenges.

“The people are facing difficulties in the wake of Covid-19. Therefore, it is important for politicians to act accordingly and not add to their sufferings with actions that could disrupt stability,” said Ahmad. – Bernama

