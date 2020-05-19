THE memorandum of understanding (MoU) to form Perikatan Nasional (PN) is not binding on the political parties to register as a coalition, said Umno and PAS leaders.

They told The Malaysian Insight the MoU was inked merely to show Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has the majority support to lead the government.

They said if anything, the MoU, announced ahead of yesterday’s parliamentary meeting, makes the chamber seating arrangement easier for the administration as it indicates who is with the administration and who opposes it.

Johor Umno deputy chairman Nur Jazlan Mohamed said the MoU is to show Muhyiddin has the majority support of the parties forming the government.

“It is not binding. It is merely a MoU despite the fact it says it is part of the formation of PN.

“It will not lead to the registration of PN as a pact, like Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“It was just to show and facilitate administration in Parliament. There is no attempt to make PN a coalition,” Nur Jazlan told The Malaysian Insight.

The former Pulai MP said when Parliament meets, there has to be a clear line between the government and the opposition.

“The MoU makes it easier for MPs to show support for Muhyiddin, as he has to have the backing (of at least 112 MPs) and (yesterday) it showed he has that support,” he said.

Nur Jazlan said he did not see how PN could be formed like BN because the Umno Supreme Council previously disagreed with the setting up of PN.

Yesterday’s seating arrangement shows Muhyiddin enjoying the support of 113 MPs in the 222-seat chamber, making it the administration with the lowest majority in the country’s history.

No loose pact

PAS central committee member Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali told The Malaysian Insight the main focus of the MoU was to ensure each party is on the same page.

“We will discuss elections later. The focus is on strengthening the current government, which is the key to our strong ties in running the government.

“We do not want to be a loose pact like PH from a relationship point of view and clash,” he said.

Yesterday, leaders from Bersatu, BN, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Sabah Star) said in a joint statement they inked an MoU towards the formation of PN.

The statement, which came as Umno-led BN clashed openly with Bersatu in recent weeks over Umno’s position in PN, was released by PN president Muhyiddin and BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno president.

The statement was also signed by Abdul Hadi Awang (PAS), Abang Johari Openg (GPS), Dr Maximus Ongkili (PBS), and Dr Jeffrey Kitingan (Sabah Star).

Perikatan as BN 2.0

Political analysts, meanwhile, see PN as BN rebranded.

Universiti Malaya political studies senior lecturer Mohamad Tawfik Yaakub said PN is made up of parties with a huge majority dominating other parties – as is the case with BN.

BN now has the largest bloc in PN with 44 lawmakers, PAS (18) GPS (13) while Muhyiddin’s faction in Bersatu counts 32 among its ranks.

“The recognition of the MoU is a process of dominating others in PN, despite the existence of muafakat nasional.

“These are the seeds of domination. It is a pretty clever political strategy in the face of the 15th general election, especially by Umno and PAS. There is actually no difference between BN and PN,” Tawfik said.

Muafakat nasional is the pact formed between PAS and Umno, the two largest Malay-Muslim-based parties.

Universiti Utara Malaysia lecturer Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani said the parties agreed to establish PN as a temporary measure.

Azizuddin said the three Malay-Muslim parties – Bersatu, Umno and PAS – will face difficulties in seat distribution in the next elections.

“PN has a rather large group of Malays. That makes it unique. There may be problems in the distribution of seats.

“But is Bersatu willing to be accepted as a junior partner in PN, or will it want everyone treated equally like PH’s allies?

“Can Umno and BN accept this?”

