HAIL NAJIB! BOSSKU CANNOT BE CRITICIZED UNDER MUHYIDDIN REGIME – EVEN BY FELLOW POLITICIANS! COPS URGED TO PROBE MUKHRIZ FOR BLAMING EX-PM FOR HIS DOWNFALL

Kedah Umno members have lodged a police report against former Kedah menteri besar Mukhriz Mahathir for his remarks claiming that former premier Najib Abdul Razak is the “protagonist” behind his political downfall.

The group, led by Ahmad Sudin, a former Kedah state executive councillor cited Mukhriz’s (above) remark when he quit the state’s top post yesterday at Wisma Darul Aman.

Accompanying Ahmad at the Alor Setar police headquarters were Umno members from Alor Gandak, Taman Bandar Baru, Hutan Kampung and Pokok Sena.

Ahmad said Mukhriz’s statement contained “seditious elements and malicious intent” to incite the public against Umno.

He pointed out that the content of Mukhriz’s media conference, which has been uploaded on YouTube via the “mediarakyat” channel had reached 30,935 views as at 10am today.

“I am aware that this channel has also been broadcasted on other YouTube channels and has received extensive media coverage online,” Ahmad said, after lodging the report.

“I believe Mukhriz has made a derogatory statement by linking the court order related to (Najib’s stepson) Riza Aziz’s money laundering case.

“The official statement issued by Attorney-General Idrus Harun has confirmed that former attorney-general Tommy Thomas (previously elected by the Pakatan Harapan government) agreed in principle to resolve Riza’s case,” he added.

However, Thomas has denied the allegations, saying it would have betrayed the aspirations of the former government to act on corruption.

In his farewell speech as Kedah MB, Mukhriz claimed that Najib was behind the plot to topple him and Harapan so that he and his family could walk free from court cases related to the 1MDB financial scandal.

Mukhriz was replaced by PAS Jeneri assemblyperson and former state opposition leader Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor after 23 elected representatives switched their support to BN and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Ahmad said he had also lodged a police report as statements issued by Mukhriz were with malicious intent to incite and provoke the public against the Attorney-General’s Chambers, MACC and the federal government.

“The statement was also to provoke resentment or contempt or to arouse disloyalty against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Perikatan Nasional government,” he stressed.

He claimed neither PN nor Umno had intervened in the decision of Riza’s case.

It was a decision taken by the attorney-general’s office, which is independent of political influence, he added.

Meanwhile, Ahmad also said Umno members view seriously Mukhriz’s claim that Najib (above) was the protagonist in his fall from grace as Kedah MB.

They took offence that Mukhriz had mentioned the name of Senior Minister Hamzah Zainuddin and Muhyiddin as giving directives for him to be replaced.

“The people have come to understand that the Harapan government is weak in pushing Kedah forward and the people and assemblypersons have lost confidence in the MB,” he said.

“The police must immediately investigate Mukhriz under the 1948 Sedition Act and the Penal Code for contempt against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the institutions of government and justice (administration of justice) to prevent instability and maintain social harmony in this country.

“I urge the people and the authorities to maintain peace and loyalty to the current government which has been duly appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and not be fooled by the insults of irresponsible people,” Ahmad said.

