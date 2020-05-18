IN GREAT SHOW OF FRIGHT, ‘SUPPORT-LESS’ MUHYIDDIN BEGINS PARLIAMENT FARCE: FACE MASKS ON, MPs TROOP INTO HOUSE – EVEN AS ANWAR ASSURES PAKATAN TO DISPERSE PEACEFULLY AFTER ROYAL ADDRESS – BUT HIS NECK ON THE CHOPPING BOARD, MUHYIDDIN BANS PRESS EXCEPT FOR ‘OFFICIAL’ MEDIA FROM COVERING HIS DISGRACE

Bell rings, MPs summoned into the House

10.10am – The Parliament bell begins to ring, summoning all MPs into the House.

However, most MPs are already in the hall in anticipation of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong’s speech to officiate the first Dewan Rakyat sitting since the infamous “Sheraton Move”.

By convention, Parliament sits for three meetings a year. The rule officiates the first sitting each year.

This is the first time the government has limited the siting to a single day due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The agenda, much to the chagrin of opposition lawmakers, has also been limited to a single issue, which is the ruler’s address.

King enters Parliament buiding

10.00am – Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah alights from his vehicle. He is flanked by Dewan Rakyat speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof and Dewan Negara president S Vigneswaran.

They observe the national anthem before making their way into the Parliament building. Minutes earlier, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had also arrived ahead of the monarch.

Dr M, Najib arrive

9.25am – Former Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives with his escorts.

He waves at the media from his black Proton Perdana bearing the number plate RIMAU 1925 but does not stop to speak with them before entering the Parliament compound.

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak arrives five minutes later. Also spotted were other opposition leaders such as DAP sectretary-general Lim Guan Eng and PKR’s Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Earlier, a team of 10 riot police arrived and advised the media to keep their distance.

Johari: ‘Hopefully’ a peaceful session

9.15am – Pakatan Harapan parliamentary whip Johari Abdul arrives. He rolls down his car window to greet the media.

Asked if he expects a peaceful sitting today, he replies, “Hopefully.”

He, however, reiterates that PKR is unhappy with the parliamentary sitting agenda.

Keep off the road – police warns reporters of arrest

9.10am – Dang Wangi district police chief Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah repeatedly reminds the press to keep their distance from one another.

He tells them to stay off the road leading to the Parliament compound, failing which, they can be arrested.

Only RTM and Bernama personnel are allowed to cover the sitting from the media room, dubbed by reporters as the “dungeon”.

9am – The media is kept about 300m from the gates of the Parliament building and are basking in the morning sun.

Parliament staff and MPs are streaming into the building.

Parliament sits for one day

The one-day Parliament sitting today will only see the opening address of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah.

The Dewan Rakyat convenes for the first time since the “Sheraton Move”, a political coup that saw Perikatan Nasional (PN) ousting the Pakatan Harapan government.

Originally slated to be held from March 9 to April 16, the parliamentary sitting was postponed and shortened due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PN aborted its plan to table four motions and two bills today after the Dewan Rakyat accepted a motion of no confidence filed by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

For the first time ever, close to 300 MPs and senators will attend the opening ceremony by observing social distancing.

Only the official media is allowed to enter Parliament to cover the proceedings.

Anwar says Pakatan will disperse peacefully after royal address

PAKATAN Harapan MPs will attend the one-day Parliament sitting tomorrow and disperse peacefully after the royal address, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar said it was their responsibility to attend the session as subjects of a country with a constitutional monarchy.

“God willing, tomorrow we expect the Parliament session to convene with the royal address by His Majesty the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, which we accept as our responsibility as people of a country with constitutional monarchy, where we recognise the role and power as well as the sovereignty and eminence of the King,” he said on Facebook live today.

“We, in Pakatan Harapan, have agreed that we will show respect and disperse peacefully,” he added.

However, he said the opposition bloc will comment on the one-day affair after the session.

A statement is expected to be released by Anwar and other opposition leaders after the session wraps up.

Anwar was set to speak tonight in a e-Ceramah alongside Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP assistant publicity secretary Yeo Bee Yin via Zoom.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil was to moderate the talk.

However, the session was cut short to only Anwar’s talk due to “unforeseen technical issues” on the popular online meeting app.

Meanwhile, the Dewan Rakyat sitting tomorrow is the first of the year and for the new Perikatan Nasional government.

The sitting was delayed from March 9 and will only hear the royal address before adjourning until July.

Tomorrow’s sitting was to have heard government matters on spending to mitigate the impact of Covid-19, but that was removed from the agenda last week, leading to outcry from the opposition that Muhyiddin Yassin was trying to avoid any debate on his legitimacy as prime minister.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad had submitted a motion of no confidence against Muhyiddin, which the speaker had accepted to be tabled.

