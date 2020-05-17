PM ONLY UNTIL GE15 – AND ONLY IF HE CAN LIVE THAT LONG: CANCER PATIENT MUHYIDDIN BUYS TIME TO BUY OVER SUPPORT – AT TERRIBLE COST & DANGER TO HIS NATION

THE single-day Parliament sitting tomorrow goes to show Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is unsure about his support in Perikatan Nasional, said opposition lawmakers.

“He is just buying time to get more MPs to support him,” said Batu Sapi’s Liew Vui Keong in a Pakatan Harapan ceramah carried on Facebook Live last night.

“He has already given many MPs positions in government-linked companies, and made them special envoys to the Middle East, East Asia, China, etc.

“He also has the biggest cabinet in history with 70 (members).”

Parti Warisan Sabah’s Liew, who was law minster in the previous PH administration, said Muhyiddin wants to please everyone because he is weak.

“He should reconsider his position as prime minister if he is subjecting himself to all these forms of coercion by MPs from Umno, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

“We want a prime minister who is strong, and not subjected to demands and inducements.”

One of the Muhyiddin government’s eyebrow-raising appointments is Igan MP Ahmad Johnie Zawawi as Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) chairman, said former water, land and natural resources minister Xavier Jayakumar.

“Why would you appoint a chairman from Sarawak when IWK doesn’t even have operations in Sabah and Sarawak?”

The sewerage company is under Minister of Finance Inc and operates only in the peninsula.

Former deputy defence minister Liew Chin Tong said Muhyiddin had the sitting limited to just the royal address as he feared facing Bersatu chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s no-confidence motion.

“But how long can he hold off Parliament when it is needed to approve bills, and even the budget?

“The government’s RM280 billion Covid-19 stimulus package is already questionable, as it will not be tabled for approval. But come October, Muhyiddin’s government will still have to table the national budget.

“He can stop the no-confidence motion, but he cannot escape procedural votes for bills and the budget.”

On Tuesday, Muhyiddin instructed Parliament to limit the one-day meet to the royal address after the speaker accepted Dr Mahathir’s proposed motion of no confidence against the prime minister.

One reason he fears facing any vote among MPs is that he is uncertain about where his coalition partners stand.

“He may have a slim majority now, but he will fail if there is sabotage by the other components,” said Liew, pointing out that PN parties lack a common ideology.

“It is only bound together by rewards. But what can he give Umno when what Umno wants are fresh elections?”

The DAP man said PH and its ally, Warisan, shared common ideals, one of which was to combat corruption.

“They (PN) are united to have a government without DAP, but race politics have their limitations. Voters still want a clean and responsive government, and a good economy.”

The ceramah, which got some 6,000 views at one point, also featured Shah Alam MP Khalid Abdul Samad. It was moderated by Lembah Pantai’s Fahmi Fadzil.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

