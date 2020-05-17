BOMBSHELL – NAJIB, ROSMAH & ZZAHID TO ‘SETTLE’ THEIR CASES WITH CASH TOO? BERSATU YOUTH SMELLS A RAT – ASKS THE BURNING QUESTIONS MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN DARE NOT ANSWER

Bersatu Youth has questioned whether the government will allow other high- profile individuals currently on trial for corruption to go free if they pay a settlement.

This is after Najib Abdul Razak’s stepson Riza Aziz entered into a plea-bargain with the Attorney-General’s Chambers over his 1MDB-linked money-laundering charges which resulted in a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA).

“Is this a glimpse to what will happen to the cases of others like (Riza’s stepfather) Najib Abdul Razak, Rosmah Mansor, Azeez Abdul Rahim and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, where if they pay a certain amount and they will be let go without any fair sentencing?” said Bersatu Youth in a statement.

The statement was issued through Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s media WhatsApp group. Syed Saddiq is aligned with Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who has also questioned the DNAA granted to Riza.

De facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan, however, has said the former prime minister should not be a hypocrite over the matter.

“Bersatu Youth wants the de facto law minister to explain using legal principles (the DNAA) and not be defensive when the question comes not just from Mahathir, but also millions of Malaysians,” Bersatu Youth said.

Under the deal, Riza was granted a DNAA for charges of money-laundering involving US$248 million (RM1.08 billion) linked to 1MDB funds.

In exchange, Riza is to return foreign assets estimated to be worth US$107.3 million (RM465.3 million).

Najib is facing money-laundering and corruption charges over 1MDB and SRC International, while Rosmah is being charged for graft over a solar panel project for schools.

Zahid and Azeez are also facing separate money-laundering charges.

