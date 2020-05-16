UMNO’S MAT HASAN WHO HAS THE MOST TO GAIN AS EX-MB, RUSHES TO DENY – ‘IT’S NOT ME!’ – THEN IN NEXT BREATH SAYS – ‘ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE IN POLITICS’ – BEFORE ENDING WITH COVID-19 TRUMP CARD – ‘I’M OBSERVING MCO SO HOW TO MEET ANYONE?’ – EVEN AS RUMORS GROW 6 DEFECTORS POSSIBLY FROM PKR HAVE BEEN BOUGHT TO CALM HIM DOWN & MAKE HIM MB AGAIN

SEREMBAN: Umno has never made any offer to entice Negri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan assemblymen to jump ship but the party is open to working with anyone to better serve the people in the state, says its deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pic).

Mohamad, who is also state Umno chief, said although the party had neither approached nor received requests to meet any of the 20 Pakatan assemblymen with the intention of forming a new government, anything was possible in politics.

“I have been at home observing the movement control order (MCO) and have not met anyone (from state Pakatan).

“I have no choice as senior citizens like me are quite susceptible to the virus, ” he said, commenting on speculation of a possible fall of the state government.

On Thursday, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun had expressed confidence that his government would not collapse following political developments in Kedah.

Mohamad, a former three-term mentri besar, said in politics, one should always keep their options open.

“I believe that in politics one should not close their door.

“So, although we have not made any move (in Negri Sembilan), we are willing to listen to those from PKR, Amanah or even DAP who believe they no longer have faith in their party, ” he said.

Of the 20 seats held by Pakatan in the state, 11 are with DAP, PKR (six) and Amanah (three).

The remaining 16 are from Umno (15) and MIC (one).

Barisan Nasional can form the state government if three Pakatan assemblymen were to cross over.

Mohamad said talk of Pakatan assemblymen defecting was not new and had been making its rounds since early last year.

“So to me, it is only coffee shop talk, ” he said, adding that what was most important to him was that any party which ruled should not promote politics of hate.

Several political observers also feel that the likelihood of the state government falling is remote as there are no assemblymen from PAS or Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Pakatan, they felt, remained strong despite a change in leadership at the federal level.

State DAP chief Anthony Loke said its 11 assemblymen remained committed to Pakatan.

PKR’s Chuah assemblyman Michael Yek, when contacted on talk that he would defect to Perikatan, said: “All I can confirm is that I am pro-Anwar (PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.”

Chuah is a state seat under Anwar’s Port Dickson parliamentary seat.

Klawang assemblyman Bakri Sawir of Amanah denied a report in a vernacular newspaper that he was among six assemblymen planning to quit Pakatan.

ANN

