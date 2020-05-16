BOMBSHELL – WHILE THE NAJIBS JUBILATE – MUHYIDDIN FEELS THE HEAT – BUT IT WON’T STOP HIM FROM RELEASING ‘MANY OTHER THIEVES’: MPs GRILL PM8 OVER RIZA’S DISCHARGE – EVEN MAHATHIR ‘CONFUSED & CONCERNED’

William Leong Jee Keen [Member of Parliament for Selayang] asks the Prime Minister to answer by way of a public statement: whether the Prime Minister approves of the plea bargaining deal and the discharge not amounting to acquittal of Riza Abdul Aziz of money laundering charges involving US$248 million (RM1.08 billion) linked to 1MDB funds by returning only US$107.3 million (RM465.3 million).

By way of supplementary question the Prime Minister is asked to state by way of a public statement whether he approves or would approve similar plea bargaining deals for the discharge of Datuk Seri Najib Razak and other senior politicians who are facing various criminal charges involving billions of ringgit.

Under Article 43(3) of the Federal Constitution the Cabinet shall be collectively responsible to Parliament. Parliament consists of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Dewan Negara (the Senate) and the Dewan Rakyat (House of Representatives). Parliament is not the building; it is the 222 members of the House of Representatives and the 70 Senators. One way Parliament holds the Cabinet accountable is by way of parliamentary questions. A responsible Prime Minister and Cabinet would answer the questions whether inside or outside of the Parliament building.

Since the Prime Minister has decided that Parliament shall on Monday 18 May be adjourned to 13 July after His Majesty’s delivery of the Royal Address without debate or question time, the members of parliament are now duty bound to ask questions outside of the parliament building. It is requested that the Prime Minister and the Cabinet fulfills its constitutional obligations by providing a full and frank answer that satisfies the people’s demands.

The people are most concerned whether justice and the rule of law will be carried out by the Perikatan Nasional government in respect of these massive corruption, money-laundering and abuse of power cases involving Billions of Ringgit of the people’s money. COVID-19 and the MCO do not prevent these questions being answered.

WRITER: William Leong Jee Keen, Member of Parliament of Selayang

Dr M ‘confused, concerned’ over Riza Aziz’s plea bargain