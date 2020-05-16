BOMBSHELL – WHILE THE NAJIBS JUBILATE – MUHYIDDIN FEELS THE HEAT – BUT IT WON’T STOP HIM FROM RELEASING ‘MANY OTHER THIEVES’: MPs GRILL PM8 OVER RIZA’S DISCHARGE – EVEN MAHATHIR ‘CONFUSED & CONCERNED’

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has expressed bewilderment over the plea bargain for Riza Abdul Aziz’s money laundering charge.
He questioned whether this means that other “thieves” could be let off the hook as long as they agree to return the money they were accused of stealing.
“I don’t question the judge’s decision. Surely it is in accordance with the law, but I’m concerned that there are many other thieves in this country.
“If we go on this basis, the thief would be set free […] They steal billions, and then they bring back billions by the truckload to the government, and they say, ‘Here’s the money I stole, so don’t take action against me’.
“Perhaps many people agree with this, but I find it difficult to accept,” he said in a video clip posted on his Facebook account today.
Under the deal, Riza (photo) was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) for charges of money laundering involving US$248 million (RM1.08 billion) linked to 1MDB funds.
In exchange, Riza is to return foreign assets estimated to be worth US$107.3 million (RM465.3 million).
Mahathir repeatedly stressed that he does not question the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court’s decision to grant the DNAA, but said that as a lawmaker, this indicates the law may need to be changed.
Previously, several Pakatan Harapan lawmakers had likewise questioned the plea bargain and demanded an explanation.
