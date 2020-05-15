EVEN A FACE MASK CANNOT HIDE MUKHRIZ’S ANXIETY AS HE ENTERS PALACE TO FACE HIS FATE: KEDAH BRACES FOR CHANGE IN GOVT

ALOR SETAR: Pakatan Harapan assemblymen have started arriving in stages for a meeting with Kedah’s Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah at Wisma Darul Aman on Friday (May 15).

Among the 13 Pakatan elected representatives was Gurun assemblyman Datuk Johari Abdul, who showed up at about 2.30pm.

Seen arriving after Johari were Derga assemblyman Tan Kok Yew, Kota Darul Aman assemblyman Teh Swee Leong, Kulim assemblyman Yeo Keng Chuan and Bakar Arang assemblyman Ooi Tze Min.

Sultan Sallehuddin arrived at Wisma Darul Aman at about 3pm to conduct one-on-one interviews with all Pakatan assemblymen.

Alor Mengkudu assemblyman Datuk Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi told The Star that he was currently waiting for his turn at about 3.30pm.

Incumbent Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir is expected to meet the Sultan at about 4.30pm.

Earlier in the day, the Sultan held a morning session interview for the 23 Perikatan Nasional state assemblymen. It ended at around noon.

The Sultan is personally meeting each of the 36 elected representatives because he wants to determine who commands the confidence of the majority in the state assembly.

Sources revealed that Sultan Sallehuddin would be announcing the outcome of the interviews in his royal address later Friday evening.

