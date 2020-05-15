IN HYPOCRISY TYPICAL OF MANY MALAY-MUSLIM POLITICIANS, ‘RACIST’ PAS CALLS MAHATHIR ‘COWARD’ IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN – FOR WORKING WITH DAP: YET DIDN’T HADI INSIST ON ‘CONFIDENCE VOTE’ IN MAHATHIR WHEN HE WAS PM & DIRECTLY WORKED WITH DAP TO GOVERN THE COUNTRY?

PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad has suggested that Dr Mahathir Mohamad is a coward for working with DAP.

Contrary to the former premier’s argument, he said Malays who possessed the courage to oppose the predominantly-Chinese party were principled.

“Malays who fight DAP are those brave to swim upstream because they disagree with the concept brought by the party and its attempt to unravel the social contract…

“The cowards are the minority of Malays still in cohorts with DAP and act according to its directions in return for temporary power,” he was quoted as saying by Harakah Online today.

Idris is confident that Mahathir is now more aware of DAP’s behaviour after governing the nation together for 22 months.

He added that PAS and Umno as well as the majority of Malays are battling DAP in order to safeguard the position of Islam and Malay rights.

Idris was responding to Mahathir’s scathing salvo against the Malays over their belief that DAP posed a threat to the race.

Recalling how the Malays fought the British and refused to bow to major powers, the former premier asked: “Are the Malays so weak that a political party can destroy them?”

“The courageous Malays and Malay leadership who fought against the British, world powers, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank are now afraid of DAP… Afraid of (DAP secretary-general Lim) Guan Eng.

“Where did this cowardice come from? (The Malays) seek protection from whom? From (former premier) Najib (Abdul Razak)? From a ‘Malay-Muslim leadership of thieves’?” he added.

Mahathir said this fear had driven some to betray the voters’ mandate for Pakatan Harapan in the last general election.

However, the 95-year-old politician warned that the race could be destroyed if thieves are chosen as leaders.

“But Malays can be destroyed.

“They will be destroyed if they allow thieves to become leaders. Although these leaders are Malays, they will destroy the race,” the Bersatu chairperson added.

The Harapan government crumbled in February following the defections of former PKR number two Azmin Ali and his allies as well as the Bersatu faction led by its president Muhyiddin Yassin.

The week-long political crisis ended after Muhyiddin was sworn in as prime minister on March 2.

MKINI

.