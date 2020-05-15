DON’T THE PEOPLE COUNT IN THE GREAT MALAY POLITICAL NUMBERS GAME? OF COURSE NOT – SO CORRUPT IS THE SYSTEM THAT UMNO MAN OPENLY BOASTS ‘BN NEVER SAID NO MORE GLC POLITICAL APPOINTEES’

Don’t rakyat count in political numbers game?

WHILE Malaysians are grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing economic hardship, some politicians are busy indulging in shenanigans that have brought about the collapse of the democratically elected Pakatan Harapan state governments of Johor, Perak and Malacca.

The status of the PH administration in Kedah seems dodgy now.

Several PH assemblymen have joined Perikatan Nasional parties or become PN-friendly, to the effect of destabilising and eventually reducing the PH majority in the state assemblies concerned. These defections occurred in the wake of the “Sheraton Move” that ultimately triggered the collapse of the PH federal government in February.

It is disconcerting that such brazen moves were made, as if the people’s interests and concerns are trivial. These politicians appear to have lost the essence of being elected representatives, and betrayed the mandate of the people who voted for them on their respective party tickets.

As if this isn’t enough, the people’s sensibilities have been severely offended by the uncouth conduct of some reps. Human and political decency has been thrown out the window, which partly explains why non-government media outlets have been barred from covering certain proceedings.

Political foes were called names from the animal world, votes were counted when rival politicians were not present, and there was an alleged attempt to forcibly remove an assembly speaker during a session.

Are ordinary Malaysians expected to be helpless spectators to such arrogance?

To be sure, defections are not new in the country’s political landscape. In fact, such acts have implicated parties from both sides of the divide.

In the 1994 state elections, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) led by Joseph Pairin Kitingan won by a slim majority, securing 25 seats against Barisan Nasional’s 23. The fourth-term PBS government collapsed after about two weeks following defections to BN.

There was also an attempt to dislodge the BN federal government on September 16, 2008 by the opposition led by Anwar Ibrahim, but it failed even though a few MPs did promise to jump ship.

After PH became the government, its components, particularly Bersatu, accepted defectors from Umno to bolster their numbers.

Of course, this isn’t to say two wrongs make a right, and the fact that it has occurred a few times over the years shouldn’t make it normal, either.

The defections that have occurred recently are worrying enough to prompt political observers and concerned Malaysians to call for a halt to such developments. This is especially so at a time when attention should be focused on battling the pandemic and addressing the economic problems faced by Malaysians, particularly the needy.

As in the past, an anti-hopping law has been suggested to tackle the problem of defections. However, those taking this road have been rightfully reminded about the constitutional provision of freedom of association. Hence, jumping ship is indeed legit.

Political disillusionment and ideals may drive a politician to resign from their party, and they should, therefore, have the freedom to make the conscious decision to join another. However, as illustrated by the above examples, most cases involve political expediency rather than ideals, especially when some have been lured by handsome financial rewards.

While an anti-hopping law may not necessarily be an ironclad guarantee to ensure politicians of strong moral fibre, it is hoped that it would go a long way towards helping build some leaders of high integrity. It is also essential for good governance.

Admittedly, it’s a long road towards crafting such a law, as there are constitutional obstacles to be overcome. But a start must be made.

After all, shouldn’t the interests and concerns of the rakyat come before the vested interests of questionable politicians?

BN never said no more GLC political appointees, says Umno man

BARISAN Nasional never promised to stop political appointments to government-linked companies, said Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan.

“As such, we cannot be judged. Such appointments are a necessity and reality as parties need to manage their politics,” he told a webinar today.

“Political appointments are not necessarily bad, and it remains to be seen whether they will affect the administration. The opposition will scrutinise this, of course.”

Shahril, who is also Umno Youth deputy chief, was responding to a question on the higher number of political appointees to GLCs under the Perikatan Nasional government.

The webinar was hosted by Ideas, and moderated by the institute’s Aira Azhari. Also speaking in the session was Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Of late, a growing number of PN lawmakers have been appointed to head GLCs.

Analysts and critics said Muhyiddin Yassin has to do this to consolidate support, as his position as prime minister is shaky.

The appointments have been red-flagged by critics, who warned that they may lead to abuse of power.

Several former Umno leaders have ended up in court after their stewardship of GLCs.

ormer vice-president Mohd Isa Abdul Samad’s trial over criminal breach of trust and bribery is expected to begin next Wednesday.

The former Negri Sembilan menteri besar was appointed by the Barisan Nasional administration to head Felda in 2010.

Shahril urged the public to “give it time”.

“It’s too soon to say whether this will affect the administration.”

He said managing politics is very important for the Malay-majority PN government.

“The obvious thing is not to showcase policies that bolster the stereotype that this is a single-race government.

“It will be tested in the budget and various policies.”

Although Pakatan Harapan was more multiracial, he said, the former ruling pact failed to shake off the perception that it marginalised Malays.

“PH was led by a Malay prime minister, but the sentiment was that it was making anti-Malay policies. Ministers from DAP were allocating money for independent Chinese schools.”

Nik Nazmi of PKR said former finance minister Lim Guan Eng also allocated funds for tahfiz schools, “but when he gave out the money, it was politicised”.

.