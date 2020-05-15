BY-ELECTION ALSO CAN BE HELD – BUT NOT PARLIAMENT! ELECTION COMMISSION FIXES JULY 4 FOR CHINI POLLS – EVEN AS ‘COWARDLY’ MUHYIDDIN ACCUSED OF HIDING BEHIND COVID-19 TO AVOID MAHATHIR’S NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE
EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun made the announcement following a meeting of the commission this morning.
The by-election is under extra scrutiny as it will be the first to be conducted in Malaysia in the middle of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.
Abu Bakar, 60, died on May 7 of a suspected heart attack.
The late Umno lawmaker first won the seat in 2004 and last defended it in the 14th general election when he saw off challenges from PKR’s Mohd Razali Ithnain and Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim from PAS.
Barisan Nasional secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has announced the coalition’s intention to defend the seat.
The by-election campaign is likely to feature former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the state seat falls under his Pekan federal constituency.
