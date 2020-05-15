PUDU MARKET AREA THE NEXT AFTER CHOW KIT TO LOCKED DOWN – AS COVID-19 CASES SPIKE AGAIN IN THESE CROWDED AREAS – EVEN AS SEVERAL STATES ALLOW FRIDAY PRAYERS TO BE HELD AT MOSQUES FROM TODAY ONWARDS

THE area surrounding Pudu market is now under semi-enhanced movement-control order (SEMCO), said Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim.

It is not under the enhanced movement-control order (EMCO), Mazlan said.

“It is not a lockdown but an exercise to ‘empower’ the movement-control order (MCO).

“It’s not an EMCO or tightening of the MCO. It’s just similar to what we did at the Jalan Raja Bot wet market in Chow Kit,” he told the media via WhatsApp today.

The Chow Kit market in Jalan Raja Bot was closed recently for two weeks as the Health Ministry moved to screen workers after detecting Covid-19 cases in the area.

The decision to introduce SEMCO in Pudu comes after the ministry said yesterday that 18 of the new cases in the Federal Territory were from the vicinity.

The area accounted for 30 cases and all of them are foreign workers.

The armed forces erected razor wire around the area early today.

The area has a sizeable Myanmar and refugee population with most of them working in the market and other businesses.

Prior to this morning’s SEMCO, more than 500 migrant workers at the wet market and its surrounding areas were screened for Covid-19 in recent weeks. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Several states allow Friday prayers to be held today

After more than two months of being unable to perform Friday prayers at mosques following the outbreak of the Covid-19, Muslims in several states have been allowed to conduct the congregational prayers beginning today. STR/FAIZ ANUAR KUALA LUMPUR: After more than two months of being unable to perform Friday prayers at mosques following the outbreak of the Covid-19, Muslims in several states have been allowed to conduct the congregational prayers beginning today. However, for the initial phase, only selected number of individuals are allowed to perform the Friday prayers and other congregational prayers at the mosques and suraus in their respective areas. For the time being, mosques and suraus will remain shut to the public. Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said mosques and selected suraus in the Covid-19 green zones in the Federal Territories would be allowed to hold Friday prayers and other congregational prayers, namely, Tarawih and Aidilfitri prayers, in stages, beginning today, and limited to between three and 30 people, excluding the imam. Perlis has also allowed the Friday prayers to be held at mosques across the state beginning today, but only limited to members of the mosque committee while in Selangor, Perak and Johor, allowing the number of the congregation to not exceed 12 people, including imam and mosque committee members. In Negeri Sembilan, only selected mosques and suraus are allowed to hold the Friday prayers, beginning today, and will be limited to between four and 12 people comprising mosque committee members. Meanwhile, the Melaka government has decided to allow the Friday prayers and other congregational prayers to be held from May 29 onwards with a congregation of 40 people. — BERNAMA

