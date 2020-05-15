BOMBSHELL – MAHATHIR’S TWISTED KERIS & MUHYIDDIN’S GREATEST FEAR – AZMIN CARTEL TO BETRAY MUHYIDDIN & SUPPORT NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE IN EXCHANGE FOR A DEAL TO BE PM AFTER DR M’S 3RD STINT & MUKHRIZ TO BE DPM? TRUE OR NOT, THIS IS EXACTLY THE TYPE OF PLOT MACHIAVELLI MAHATHIR EXCELS IN – AND PAKATAN WOULD BE FOOLS TO LET MALAYSIA FALL INTO THE HANDS OF THE TREACHEROUS

At first, Muhyiddin Yassin, who was newly crowned as the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia on March 1, decided to postpone the Parliament session until May 18. That session was originally scheduled on March 9. He had just toppled his own Pakatan Harapan (PH) government by forming a new “Malay only” backdoor government with oppositions and enemies – UMNO and PAS.

The political coup saw the PH coalition (minus Muhyiddin’s Bersatu party) – shocked and furious – becomes the opposition after about 22 months in power. In the May 2018 General Election, they stunningly defeated the corrupt Barisan Nasional coalition, of which UMNO was the backbone of the despicable regime. Now the corrupt regime is back to town.

While Muhyiddin’s loosely and hastily glued Perikatan Nasional coalition has claimed to possess 114 majority in the 222-seat Parliament, interestingly, the Pakatan Harapan coalition, led by former premier Mahathir Mohamad, also claimed to have the backing of 114 of the 222 MPs – just hours before Muhyiddin was sworn in as the country’s new premier.

The popular belief was, and still is, that Muhyiddin did not even have the minimum 112 MPs to form a simple majority government in the first place. To prove that Muhyiddin did not have the number as claimed, Mahathir had published a full list of names of all the 114 MPs who supported him on the night before Muhyiddin’s official swearing ceremony. Muhyiddin, cowardly, just kept quiet.

Critics have been demanding that Muhyiddin proves his legitimacy in the Parliament, something which he consistently fails to do ever since. His supporters conveniently argued that it was not because the new PM was too chicken to face the Parliament, but rather there would be no legislative agenda for the March 9 to April 16 sitting since a Cabinet has yet to be appointed.

Yet, the backdoor government could not explain why Malaysia’s third Prime Minister Hussein Onn had courageously held an emergency meeting in 1976 – just 3 days after the death of his predecessor Abdul Razak (father of Najib Razak whose 1MDB scandal had caused the defeat of Barisan Nasional) – just to prove that he had the confidence of the Dewan Rakyat (Lower House of Parliament).

Luckily for Muhyiddin, the Coronavirus outbreak exploded in his face right after he illegitimately stole the government. He has been using the pandemic as an excuse to hide behind his refusal to face the Parliament. In fact, it’s not an exaggeration to suggest that he probably has prayed and hoped that the Covid-19 will not go away so that he can continue with his pathetic hiding.

The months of March and April come and go. As much as the prime minister loves the game of hide-and-seek, he has to finally face the music. About 10 days before the May 18 Judgement Day, the Parliament Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusoff has accepted Mahathir’s proposed vote of no-confidence against his lieutenant-turn-traitor Prime Minister Muhyiddin.

For the first time in the history of Malaysia, Dewan Rakyat will be called to debate and vote on the no-confidence motion. But nobody believed the motion will materialize. The backdoor government of Muhyiddin had already put multiple roadblocks to ensure the motion will never see the light of the day. To begin with, the sitting will be restricted to one day only on May 18.

It cannot be any more clearer that Muhyiddin had lied and misled – even scammed – the Agong (King) into believing that he had the backing of 114 of the 222 MPs (Member of Parliaments). Mr. Muhyiddin’s appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Takiyuddin Hassan, claimed that the Parliament was earlier scheduled to convene for 15-days from May 18.

However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Takiyuddin shamelessly lied that it had to be shortened to only 1-day session. Yet, astonishingly, as the so-called caring PM Muhyiddin saw it as a threat to have a full-scale 15-days Parliament sittings, he somehow found it safe to reopen business effective May 4, hence lifting the lockdown which had been enforced since March 18.

Even then, the government was so freaked out that only selected pro-government media like RTM and Bernama are allowed to cover the proceedings of the 1-day Parliament session. It was expected that the backdoor government would use up all the limited time on that day to table government business only. Essentially, the no-confidence motion against the PM will be swept under the carpet.

In actuality, Muhyddin was so afraid that he did not even want that 1-day Parliament sitting. However, he had to because according to the Article 55 in the Federal Constitution, the House will be automatically dissolved – paving the way for a General Election – if a sitting is not conducted within 6 months of the last Parliament session date, hence the compulsory May-18 session.

When the prime minister refused to courageously hold an emergency meeting like Hussein Onn to prove that he had the majority confidence of the Dewan Rakyat back in March, it was already established that Muhyiddin leadership was not only weak but also illegitimate. What better way to show your legitimacy than by showing off your numbers in the Parliament to shame the oppositions?

But it appears that having the 1-day Parliament sitting on May 18 wasn’t good enough for the backdoor PM. The “Malay first” prime minister was still extremely frightened of 94-year-old Mahathir’s no-confidence motion. So, a day ago, he cowardly ordered the Speaker of the House to list only one order of parliamentary business of the day – the opening address by the Agong (King).

Again, hiding behind Coronavirus, Muhyiddin Yassin claimed the pandemic has not been fully cleared, leading to his decision to slash even government-only business on May 18. But isn’t it true that under his excellent leadership in combating Coronavirus pandemic, the number of cases has dropped to 2-digits from 3-digits (there’re only 40 new cases and 1 death today)?

Did not the prime minister proudly tell all and sundry that U.S. President Donald Trump had taken the trouble to call him on the night of May 8 to not only discusses about Coronavirus, but also congratulated his new government? Actually, it’s unclear if Trump had called him or it was Muhyiddin who had lobbied and begged Trump to spare some time for a call from the Malaysian prime minister.

If Trump had recognized him, exactly what cock and bull story was Muhyiddin trying to sell by denying every single matter to be tabled, including pro-government business, under the pretext of Coronavirus? His cowardice was absolutely breathtaking. In fact, he’s worse than former PM Najib Razak, who bravely brags about his popularity despite his thievery in stealing billions of dollars.

From a traitor to a backdoor prime minister to a coward leader who dares not face the Parliament. Now he’s so chicken he has to lock down the Parliament. Why is he losing sleep despite claiming he has the support of at least 114 MPs? Has not he created the biggest Cabinet of 72 ministers, not to mention gifting chairmanships of GLCs to 30 UMNO and PAS warlords?

Yes, what is Muhyiddin so afraid of? It seems he has doubts about his job security despite having rewarded and bribed 100% of his allies in UMNO and PAS. UMNO President Zahid Hamidi has declared Barisan Nasional en bloc support for Muhyiddin. Even though PAS president Hadi Awang was silent, PAS leadership in Kelantan has expressed unanimous support for Muhyiddin.

That would leave out one person who hasn’t pledged his support to Muhyiddin. Was the prime minister worried that his trusted lieutenant – Azmin Ali – will betray him the same way he had betrayed his former boss Mahathir Mohamad about 3 months ago? Sure, gay Senior Minister Azmin had betrayed his former party PKR and joined Muhyiddin’s party Bersatu.

But Muhyiddin didn’t come to Azmin’s defence when the latter was grilled and humiliated recently by UMNO Vice President Mohamed Khaled Nordin, someone who is neither a member of parliament nor state assemblymen. Obviously, Azmin was upset. He also finally saw with his own eyes the type of political animals UMNO are made of. There’s no way he can become the next PM.

Mahathir has never denied his evil intention of leaving the Pakatan Harapan coalition. It was just about the right timing when to leave. More importantly, the old fox has never blamed Azmin for his treachery and betrayal. This could only mean one thing – Azmin could be the circuit breaker or the Trojan horse planted by Mahathir in case Muhyiddin goes rogue.

