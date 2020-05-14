HOPES FOR SNAP POLLS FADE – MUKHRIZ TO MEET HIS WATERLOO TOMORROW: KEDAH SULTAN IN ALOR STAR – TO MEET BERSATU, UMNO, PAS & PKR TURNCOAT REPS
KEDAH’S Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah arrived at the Bunga Raya Complex, Sultan Abdul Halim Airport, Kepala Batas, in Alor Star about 11.45am today.
Accompanied by Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff, he was welcomed upon arrival by Kedah Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir, state secretary Ammar Shaikh Mahmood Naim and state mufti Fadzil Awang.
Sultan Sallehuddin was previously reported to be in Kuala Lumpur.
Following political developments in Kedah, it is understood that 23 state assemblymen from Perikatan Nasional (PN) will have an audience with Sultan Sallehuddin tomorrow.
Yesterday, a news portal had reported that 23 statutory declarations (SDs) from the Kedah assemblymen were presented to Sultan Sallehuddin, proposing a new candidate for the menteri besar post.
According to the report, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan was quoted as saying the SDs were handed over when the presidents of Umno, PAS and Bersatu met Sultan Sallehuddin in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.
On Tuesday, two PKR assemblymen, Azman Nasrudin (Lunas) and Robert Ling Kui Ee (Sidam), quit the party and expressed support for the PN government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
That same day, Kedah opposition chief Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor had announced 19 out of 36 Kedah assemblymen had lost confidence in Mukhriz’s leadership. – Bernama
Kedah reps to appear before sultan tomorrow
Several assemblymen from PAS, Bersatu and DAP told The Malaysian Insight that they had been informed of the matter.
“We have accepted (the official invitation). At 10am tomorrow,” said a PAS assemblyman, who declined to be named.
Amanah’s Alor Mengkudu assemblyman, Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi, also said he had received an official invitation.
“That’s right, I just got an invitation. I got an evening session invitation,” he said.
DAP’s Kota Darul Aman assemblyman Teh Swee Leong also confirmed getting the invitation.
“Tomorrow will be before the Sultan of Kedah at 3.30pm,” he said.
PAS’ Ayer Hitam assemblyman Azhar Ibrahim, however, said he had yet to receive a formal letter from the palace.
“The official information has not yet been received, but it is understood that there will be a meeting tomorrow,” he said.
Meanwhile, independent assemblyman Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee (Sidam) also confirmed the invitation.
They police also told The Malaysian Insight that they have been notified of security needs regarding to meeting.
The ruler is believed to want to meet the elected reps to decide on the status of the state government.
With these six elected reps, PN has 23 members to hold a majority in the state assembly.
State opposition leader Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor had said the Pakatan Harapan and Bersatu-led state government had fallen because it no longer had the majority support of the assembly.
Mukhriz had, however, insisted that he remains Kedah menteri besar until it is proved otherwise in the state assembly.
“I am still here. My government exists. It is not true that the Kedah government has fallen,” he said yesterday.
