HOPES FOR SNAP POLLS FADE – MUKHRIZ TO MEET HIS WATERLOO TOMORROW: KEDAH SULTAN IN ALOR STAR – TO MEET BERSATU, UMNO, PAS & PKR TURNCOAT REPS

KEDAH’S Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah arrived at the Bunga Raya Complex, Sultan Abdul Halim Airport, Kepala Batas, in Alor Star about 11.45am today.

Accompanied by Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff, he was welcomed upon arrival by Kedah Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir, state secretary Ammar Shaikh Mahmood Naim and state mufti Fadzil Awang.

Sultan Sallehuddin was previously reported to be in Kuala Lumpur.

Following political developments in Kedah, it is understood that 23 state assemblymen from Perikatan Nasional (PN) will have an audience with Sultan Sallehuddin tomorrow.

However, no official statement has been issued by any party.

Yesterday, a news portal had reported that 23 statutory declarations (SDs) from the Kedah assemblymen were presented to Sultan Sallehuddin, proposing a new candidate for the menteri besar post.

According to the report, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan was quoted as saying the SDs were handed over when the presidents of Umno, PAS and Bersatu met Sultan Sallehuddin in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

On Tuesday, two PKR assemblymen, Azman Nasrudin (Lunas) and Robert Ling Kui Ee (Sidam), quit the party and expressed support for the PN government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

That same day, Kedah opposition chief Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor had announced 19 out of 36 Kedah assemblymen had lost confidence in Mukhriz’s leadership. – Bernama

Kedah reps to appear before sultan tomorrow

All Kedah state assemblymen will meet the Kedah sultan tomorrow after the Pakatan-Bersatu state government led by Mukhriz Mahathir was thrown into disarray due to sudden defections. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, May 14, 2020.

ALL 36 Kedah state assemblymen are scheduled to seek an audience before Kedah’s Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah tomorrow at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Star.