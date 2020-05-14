BITTER KARMA COMES AGAIN FOR MAHATHIR: EX-BN’S GERAKAN – WHOSE CNY PARTY HE GRACED TOGETHER WITH TURNCOAT AZMIN IN THINLY VEILED MACHIAVELLI BID TO HIJACK PM9 POST FROM ANWAR – DECLARES SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN
PETALING JAYA: Former Barisan Nasional (BN) component party Gerakan, which left the coalition in the wake of the May 9 election, has stated its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
Gerakan president Dominic Lau will formally declare the support at a media conference tomorrow.
Gerakan, which contested under BN in the 2018 general election, was left with no seats.another dose of bitterendent opposition party.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.