BITTER KARMA COMES AGAIN FOR MAHATHIR: EX-BN’S GERAKAN – WHOSE CNY PARTY HE GRACED TOGETHER WITH TURNCOAT AZMIN IN THINLY VEILED MACHIAVELLI BID TO HIJACK PM9 POST FROM ANWAR – DECLARES SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN

PETALING JAYA: Former Barisan Nasional (BN) component party Gerakan, which left the coalition in the wake of the May 9 election, has stated its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Gerakan president Dominic Lau will formally declare the support at a media conference tomorrow.

Gerakan, which contested under BN in the 2018 general election, was left with no seats.

