MAHATHIR BRACES FOR THE AXE – FOR MUKHRIZ & FOR HIMSELF – BUT WARNS MUHYIDDIN: YOU BETTER DO IT PROPERLY! – ‘ONLY I CAN CALL FOR SUPREME MEETING. THIS IS ALSO ONE OF THE WRONGDOINGS’

FORMER prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said he is ready to be sacked from Bersatu, the party that he co-founded, but it should be done in accordance with its constitution.

“There are a lot of mistakes in their attempts to sack me.

“I’m willing to be dropped, but it must follow the party’s bylaws and constitution. If I’m to be sacked, invite me (for a meeting),” he said in a video message.

The Bersatu supreme council was expected to discuss the sacking of Dr Mahathir and Mukhriz Mahathir at a meeting on Monday but the meeting was cancelled at the 11th hour.

Bersatu working secretary Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya said the meeting had been deferred to a later date and supreme council members would be notified.

No reason was given by Suhaimi, who confirmed the cancellation to The Malaysian Insight in a WhatsApp message.

Dr Mahathir said if he and Mukhriz are not invited to supreme council meeting, the meeting is void.

“I, as chairman, must be invited. If I’m not invited, it goes against the party constitution.

“Many mistakes were done. First, the invitation was sent by Suhaimi without my instructions.

“Only, I can call for the (supreme council) meeting.”

He said Bersatu president Muhiyiddin Yassin can call for a meeting if Dr Mahathir is sick or overseas.

“If he (Muhiyiddin) says he is chairman, there is no basis for it in the constitution.

“This is also one of the wrongdoings that goes against the constitution.”

Dr Mahathir said when he was Umno chairman and Anwar Ibrahim was sacked, Anwar was still allowed to attend the supreme council meeting.

“He (Anwar) was given a chance to speak. But, this time they won’t allow me to attend or speak to the supreme council.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

