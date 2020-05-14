YES, MUHYIDDIN ‘INFECTED BY THE UMNO SICKNESS’ – SAD TO SAY, IT WAS MAHATHIR HIMSELF WHO CREATED THE DEADLY VIRUS

Bersatu chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad launched yet another jab at rival Muhyiddin Yassin, accusing the party president of flouting the Bersatu constitution.

This comes after Mahathir and his son – Bersatu deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir – were not included in an invitation to a party supreme council meeting.

Speculation is that the meeting, which has since been postponed, was to sack the duo.

In a video today (above), Mahathir stressed that such meetings could only be called by him as the party chairperson.

“They did not let me attend or let me speak (at the meeting). This is a big mistake.

“This is why I find that maybe Muhyiddin has been infected by the Umno ‘sickness’ and likes to do things without adhering to the party constitution,” he said in the video today.

