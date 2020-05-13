YOU CAN’T SIMPLY SACK ME AND MY DAD – MUKHRIZ, WHO A DAY AGO LOST CONTROL OF THE KEDAH GOVT, SAYS ‘DISAPPOINTED BY FRIENDS’ BETRAYAL’ – SHOOTS OUT WARNING TO BERSATU TOP COUNCIL

Bersatu deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir has reminded the party’s supreme council to heed due process should it want to take disciplinary action against any member.

This comes after speculation that the council harbours plans to remove him and Bersatu chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad from the party.

“Allow us to defend ourselves if there are allegations of wrongdoing against us. Whether it is we have breached the party constitution or any rules…,” Mukhriz said during a press conference in Alor Setar, Kedah today.

Should the council want to take action on a member, Mukhriz explained that complaint letters would first need to be lodged against the member and the disciplinary board would need to conduct an investigation into the complaint.

A show-cause letter would then be issued to the member in question.

“The member will be given a chance to defend themself before the disciplinary board metes out punishment. After that, the member can still appeal the punishment with the appeals board. Therefore, it is a long process.

“The supreme council can’t make a decision to just remove anyone. That much is clear,” he said.

Mukhriz added that he had yet to receive any complaint letters from the party. – MKINI

Mukhriz disappointed by friends’ ‘betrayal’

Kedah Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir says he is disappointed by the four assemblymen’s move to revoke support for him while the state is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and in the month of Ramadan. – The Malaysian Insight pic, May 13, 2020.

MUKHRIZ Mahathir has slammed the decision of four Bersatu state assemblymen in Kedah for playing politics at a time when the state is busy fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kedah menteri besar said he was disappointed by their move to revoke support for him, which would only cause pain for the people. “Yesterday, while I was chairing the state meeting on measures to be taken against Covid-19, these four and the opposition held their own press conference on their motion of no confidence in me. “Who will take care of the people now?” he told a press conference in Alor Setar today. Yesterday, defections by two PKR state assemblymen to Perikatan Nasional and the withdrawal of support by the four Bersatu reps for Mukhriz, who is also the party’s deputy president, resulted in him losing the seats necessary to retain majority support in the state assembly. Mukhriz had earlier said he remains menteri besar until he is officially removed in the state assembly, and not through press conferences. He also expressed regret over the betrayal by his friends. “How would you feel if you are betrayed by friends? Before this, it happened at the federal level and now, at the state level. This has not been a good year. “Here we are busy fighting against Covid-19 and, furthermore, this is the holy month of Ramadan,” he said. The four Bersatu reps who have turned against Mukhriz are Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail (Guar Chempedak), Halimaton Saadiah Saad (Bukit Kayu Hitam), Mohd Firdaus Ahmad (Kuah) and Juhari Bulat (Ayer Hangat). They had said they were not leaving Bersatu but were following Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is party president. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

