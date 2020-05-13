‘SACKING THE FOUNDER IS LIKE CUTTING OFF YOUR OWN HAND’ – BUT WHAT HAS MUHYIDDIN TO LOSE – HE ALREADY IS KNOWN AS A ‘PENGKHANIAT’: FOR MAHATHIR, IF HE LOSES NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE – HE WILL LOSE EVEN MORE ESTEEM IN THE EYES OF THE PEOPLE NO MATTER WHAT HIS PROPAGANDISTS SAY

IT is no loss for Dr Mahathir Mohamad even if his no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is defeated, said analysts.

Political commentator Cheah See Kian said the fact that such a motion will be raised in Parliament is a blot on the record of Muhyiddin, who betrayed the nonagenarian leader with whom he founded Bersatu in 2016 to topple the Umno regime.

Ilham Centre executive director Mohd Azlan Zainal said even if the motion does not see the light of day, Dr Mahathir has successfully raised questions about Muhyiddin’s legitimacy as prime minister.

“As the opposition, there is no other way to challenge the PM except in the Dewan Rakyat.”

While Muhyiddin may wield actual power by virtue of helming the government, Dr Mahathir comes from the position of an underdog, whose only way is up. And, the former prime minister is playing his cards more aggressively than the Muhyiddin faction, which appears to always be taking one step back.

One example is the Bersatu supreme council meeting that was supposed to be held on Monday, to which all party leaders except chairman Dr Mahathir and his son, deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir, were invited.

This fuelled speculation that the two would get sacked. The meeting was hastily cancelled as the rumour gained traction.

Muhyiddin, who is party president, was not able to deal with Dr Mahathir immediately after Perikatan Nasional came to power in early March, and the latter continues to be a thorn in his side.

Cheah told The Malaysian Insight that it was clever of Dr Mahathir to lie low until his recent proposal for a motion of no confidence against the prime minister.

The statesman also issued a warning in a video message on the anniversary of Pakatan Harapan’s historic 2018 election win, telling Bersatu members that they have a bleak future with PN and to reconsider their direction.

These salvos caught the Muhyiddin camp off guard, said Cheah.

Dr Mahathir has options before him, whereas Muhyiddin is caught between a rock and a hard place. As president, he may appear to be in control of Bersatu, but will have to deal with the party chairman at some point.

“Muhyiddin does not dare sack Dr Mahathir now as it would create many problems that would not be easily solved,” said Cheah.

“To sack the party founder is like cutting off your own hand.”

He said Dr Mahathir’s options include forging a new deal with PH given that its remaining components – PKR, DAP and Amanah – know that they cannot fight the Umno-PAS alliance without him.

Dr Mahathir himself would not want to be alone on the opposition bench, added Cheah.

Kenneth Cheng of Agora Society said if Dr Mahathir is to lead PH again, the one problem that the pact has to tackle is the Anwar Ibrahim succession plan.

Even though PH is no longer in power, its parties will need a framework on which to base their cooperation.

“There is little room for Dr Mahathir and Bersatu members in his group to come back to PH as long as the issue of power transition between Anwar and Dr Mahathir is not resolved,” said Cheng.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

