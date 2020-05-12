WARNING BELLS RING FOR AZMIN: BN DECLARES ‘EN BLOC SUPPORT’ FOR ZAHID – BUT NOT FOR PERIKATAN

KUALA LUMPUR — In the event of a no-confidence motion being tabled in the upcoming Parliament sitting, Barisan Nasional (BN) today declared its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to remain in the post.

In a statement, BN also announced that it is now officially a four-party coalition consisting of Umno, MCA, MIC, and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS).

The statement pointed out how BN, who currently hold the biggest bloc among within the government with 43 MPs, will continue to unconditionally support the leadership of Muhyiddin as the eight prime minister.

“BN will continue supporting the Perikatan Nasional government under the leadership of the prime minister.

“In the event a motion of no-confidence is tabled, a resolution has been made that all BN Parliamentarians will vote en bloc and support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the Prime Minister,” read the statement that was undersigned by BN chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

According to the statement, the decision to get behind Muhyiddin was made today following a BN Supreme Council meeting that took place earlier today.

This comes after Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof accepted a submission by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for a no-confidence motion to be tabled in Dewan Rakyat, but did not specify a date for the vote to be called.

The next sitting is slated to take place on May 18 and is scheduled to convene for only one day, with the next session set to begin in July.

Meanwhile, on the topic of formalising and registering PN as an official coalition, BN today said the decision will have to go through some deliberation first.

“In regards to the formal registration of PN as an official part as previously proposed, BN is of the view than BN must go through certain processes within its own component parties,” read the statement.

MALAY MAIL

