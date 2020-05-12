PAS POURS SALT INTO MUKHRIZ’S WOUND: YOU SHOULD HAVE JOINED MUHYIDDIN – NEW MB

PAS’ Jeneri assemblyperson Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has expressed his sympathy for Mukhriz Mahathir for suffering a no-confidence vote twice as the Kedah menteri besar.

Mukhriz’s (above, left) rumoured successor opined that the Bersatu politician would not have suffered a second ouster if he had joined forces with Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin (above, right).

“I sympathise that he has had to face such a scenario in his career as a political leader, I sympathise with him.

“He should have chosen to be with Muhyiddin, then he would not have kena (be faced with) this.

“Once should have been enough, but now he has faced this twice. I feel sorry for him,” he said when asked during a livestreamed press conference this afternoon.

Sanusi earlier announced that 23 out of 36 Kedah assemblypersons – including four from Bersatu – had declared a loss of confidence in Mukhriz’s leadership.

This meant an end to his tenure as Kedah MB and the fall of the Pakatan Harapan state government.

Back in 2016 when he was the Kedah MB leading the BN state government, Mukhriz was ousted through a no-confidence vote by fellow Umno assemblypersons.

