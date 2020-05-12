‘I’M VERY ASHAMED’ – MAHATHIR ACKNOWLEDGES THE FOOLISHNESS OF MALAYS – ‘HOW CAN DAP DESTROY YOU? THE MALAYS WILL BE DESTROYED IF THEY PICK CORRUPT PEOPLE AS THEIR LEADERS’: YET IT WAS HIS OWN CREATED SYSTEM OF MALAY-FIRST INCLUDING THE ENTIRE EDUCATION SYSTEM & THE BTN THAT MADE MALAYS ‘STUPID’ – NOT TO MENTION CULTIVATING THE CIVIL SERVICE INTO UMNO’S VOTE BANK

ARE Malay politicians so terrified of DAP that they will betray the mandate entrusted to them by the people, said Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“DAP cannot destroy Malays but Malays will be destroyed if they pick corrupt people as their leaders.

“I’m very ashamed,” the 94-year-old wrote in a post on his blog today.

The Malay nationalist was responding to a Bersatu leader’s claim that the party broke away from Pakatan Harapan, thereby causing the collapse of the former government, because of fear of DAP.

He said Malays could fight the British and resist the snares of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank but were now claiming to be frightened of DAP.

“Afraid of Guan Eng. Malays are now afraid of Guan Eng,” said the former prime minister in his acerbic style.

Lim Guan Eng is the DAP secretary-general.

“Where do these cowards come from? And who are they trying to get protection from? Najib or from a Malay Islam government led by the corrupt?

“Some say that it’s okay that he’s a criminal so long as he’s Malay. But did he protect the Malays when he was the leader?” Dr Mahathir said, referring to former prime minister Najib Razak.

“Ask yourselves if he did that by playing golf with Trump?” said Dr Mahathir, referring to the US president who had played a round of golf with Najib some years before he joined the White House.

He said the Malay youth did not fear the British and fought them.

“Are the youth today who are supporting Najib hoping to get his protection? Are they cowards?”

He said that he was ashamed that Malays believe that DAP will crush them if the party is in government.

“I will admit that Malays have many weaknesses and that many of them are still poor or involved in crime. But is it true that they are so weak that a political party can crush them?”

He said that when the British colonists tried to form the Malayan Union, the Malays had risen up to fight them.

Britain, a world power, had to bow to the Malays and cancel the Malayan Union plan two years after it was mooted.

“The British thought it was easy to take our land just as they did with Palestine but they failed because we rose to fight them.

“But perhaps Malays are not as brave now as before.

Last week, Bersatu information chief Dr Radzi Jidin said the party president Muhyiddin Yassin took the Malay party out of Pakatan Harapan because he feared DAP would destroy the Malays.

Muhyiddin was subsequently appointed prime minister with the support of Barisan Nasional, PAS and GPS.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

