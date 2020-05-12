SERVES MUKHRIZ RIGHT – PAS REP TO REPLACE HIM AS MB – AND NO ONE TO BLAME BUT HIS FATHER’S MACHIAVELLI POLITICS & HIS OWN GOOD PAL AZMIN ALI

Perikatan Nasional (PN) is seeking to tighten its grip on the Kedah state assembly by trying to attract more Bersatu assemblypersons who have thus far been in support of Mukhriz Mahathir’s leadership, according to a source.

The source also named Jeneri representative Muhamad Sanusi Md Nor as the favourite to take over as menteri besar.

“We are aware that Bersatu has also split into two teams – one that still backs Pakatan Harapan and another that supports the PN government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

“PAS must be confident that after the (defections) of the PKR Sidam and Lunas assemblypersons from Harapan, there will be another from Bersatu.

“This will strengthen the formation of the Kedah PN government and bolster its majority in the state assembly,” said a PAS source from Kedah who has insider knowledge of unfolding developments in the state.

Earlier today, Sidam assemblyperson Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee and Lunas representative Azman Nasrudin jointly announced their exit from PKR and declared themselves as independents who supported Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president.

With that announcement, it appears that PN has secured a majority of 19 seats and Kedah Harapan only has 17 seats in the state assembly, which means that Mukhriz’s administration is set to fall.

However, the position of any new PN government would be relatively weak with such a razor-thin majority.

Bersatu is undergoing massive internal unrest following opposition from ex-premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s supporters who are opposed to Muhyiddin’s moves to take power.

Mukhriz, who is also Mahathir’s son, has challenged Muhyiddin in party polls.

‘PAS-led Kedah’

Meanwhile, the source added that PAS had also proposed the name of Sanusi to be appointed as the new chief minister.

“Kedah PAS is proposing his (Sanusi) name because of seniority in the Kedah state party.

“God wants PAS to lead the Kedah PN government,” said the source.

Sanusi is the state PAS commissioner and current Kedah opposition leader.

PN Kedah will hold a press conference and is expected to announce the formation of a new Kedah government today.

The press conference will take place at 3pm this afternoon, at the PAS complex in Kota Sarang Semut, Alor Setar.

