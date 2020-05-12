AS EXPECTED, YUSOFF RAWTHER’S ASSAULT CASE AGAINST ANWAR’S AIDE DREDGED UP AGAIN AMID NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE ON MUHYIDDIN

PETALING JAYA: Police have submitted the investigation papers into the alleged assault of Yusoff Rawther by Anwar Ibrahim’s aide, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, two months after the Attorney-General’s Chambers reopened investigations into the police report lodged against Farhash last May.

“The investigation papers have been passed to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP). Now it is in the DPP’s hands,” a source told FMT.

Farhash, the Perak PKR chief, has repeatedly rejected claims that he attacked Yusoff, who has separately accused Anwar of sexual assault, at his private office last year.

A medical report from Pantai Hospital stated that Yusoff had injuries and a shoulder tear which would require a RM40,000 surgery.

Yusoff filed a civil suit against Farhash in September, seeking compensation for his injuries. Farhash has since filed a defamation suit against Yusoff.

In January, Yusoff revealed that the DPP had decided there would be no further action after the first investigation due to a lack of concrete evidence.

Subsequently, sources in the know told FMT that then-AG Tommy Thomas had instructed for fresh investigations into the alleged assault.

The investigations are purportedly being carried out under Section 506 and Section 323 of the Penal Code, related to the offences of criminal intimidation and causing hurt.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

