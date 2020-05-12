‘DON’T DO IT THROUGH THREATS’ – DAP’S NGEH FORCED TO QUIT AS PERAK SPEAKER BY MAHATHIR’S ‘FAVOURITE’ MB AHMAD FAIZAL

Beruas MP Ngeh Khoo Ham has stepped down as the speaker of the Perak legislative assembly.

Ngeh stepped down after delivering a lengthy speech in which he stressed the rule of law and good governance.

He said that the rules clearly state selection of a new speaker can only take place if there was a vacancy and that a seven-day notice was required.

“It shouldn’t be through threats,” said Ngeh, referring to earlier attempts in the House by Menteri Besar Faizal Azumu’s move to initiate a vote to demand the speaker’s resignation.

Faizal had tried to initiate a motion to remove Ngeh as speaker based on Standing Order 3, which stated that motions brought by the menteri besar must be given priority.

He then urged the 34 other assemblypersons who supported him to stand up and back his motion, to which they complied.

Following this, several state assembly staff attempted to approach Ngeh to convince him to leave, but he refused on grounds that he wanted to do so properly.

This led to a back-and-forth between backbenchers and the opposition, with the latter demanding that Ngeh be allowed to make his speech.

Ngeh ended his speech by declaring an adjournment, to which Faizal responded that the sitting could not be adjourned without first passing a motion.

After Ngeh left, opposition members began streaming out of the chambers but Faizal moved a motion to temporarily appoint Sungai Manik assemblyperson Zainol Fadzi Paharudin as the temporary speaker.

