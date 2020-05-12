MUKHRIZ OUSTED – NO LONGER MB AS PAKATAN STATE GOVT FALLS WITH DEFECTION OF 2 PRO-AZMIN PKR REPS TO PERIKATAN – ONE TO BERSATU, THE OTHER TO MCA?

THE Kedah government under Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir has officially collapsed with the defections of PKR assemblymen Robert Ling Kui Ee (Sidam) and Azman Nasarudin (Lunas) to Perikatan Nasional.

Their defections give Perikatan Nasional (PN) a majority in the 36-member state assembly.

Ling and Azman, in a press conference, said they had lost confidence in their party president Anwar Ibrahim, thus quitting PKR to support PN instead.

“Robert and I declare our support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin,” Azman said in a press conference in Sg Petani today.

He added the duo also supports Perikatan Nasional at the federal level.

“All will be answered later today,” they said.

Currently, PAS has 15 seats while Umno has two.

