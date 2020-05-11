OH OH! WITHOUT MAHATHIR’S ‘PROTECTION’ – SYED SADDIQ ORDERED BY MACC TO DECLARE ASSETS OVER RM250K CASH STASH STOLEN FROM HIS HOUSE

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has ordered PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman to declare his assets as part of a probe into some RM250,000 cash missing from his home.

A source said the directive was made as the anti-graft agency is investigating the case under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act related to gratification and bribery.

“We are giving him time to furnish the details as the nation is now under conditional movement control order,” the source told FMT.

It said this had also hampered MACC’s efforts to obtain information from the banks as its officers had been forced to work from home.

So far, it said, statements had been taken from three others linked to the former youth and sports minister.

“We should be able to wrap up the investigation as soon as possible,” it added.

Last month, Syed Sadiq and two others were questioned at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

Syed Saddiq was asked to hand over bank documents to assist in the probe.

MACC launched the investigation following a complaint related to the loss of the cash belonging to Syed Saddiq.

He lodged a police report on March 29, saying the money had been kept in a safe box at his house.

He also said only a few people knew the combination code for the safe, which he last opened on March 13 or 14.

He has refused to respond to speculation on the incident, including media reports that the money belonged to PPBM.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.