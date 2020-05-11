‘WANT TO BE NEXT PM? THEN REJOIN UMNO – WHY NOT? YOU BOTH HAVE UMNO DNA’ – ZAHID MOCKS MAHATHIR WHO WAS FORCED TO QUIT THE PARTY HE FOUNDED & MUHYIDDIN WHO WAS SACKED ALONG WITH MUKHRIZ AT HEIGHT OF 1MDB CRISIS

UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the next prime minister would again come from his party.

Speaking to state Umno leaders via video link this morning, Zahid said the party contributed all the prime ministers to the nation, including the present one, Muhyiddin Yassin, and his immediate predecessor, Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He agreed with Kelantan Umno leader Wira Jazlan Yaakob that both leaders have Umno DNA in them although they’re now from Bersatu.

“I agree with Wira Jazlan. All Malaysian prime ministers have had Umno DNA, including PM7 (Dr Mahathir) and PM8 (Muhyiddin).

“God willing, PM9 will be from Umno (again).”

Both Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin left Umno to form Bersatu following the fallout from the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal.

They then joined forces with Pakatan Harapan to defeat the Umno-led Barisan Nasional in the last general election, resulting in Umno losing power for the first time in 60 years.

In late February this year, Bersatu led by its president, Muhyiddin, left PH and joined forces with Umno and PAS to form the new federal government despite objections from Dr Mahathir.

The new Perikatan Nasional government saw the return of Umno as a part of a ruling pact despite losing the prime minister’s post to Muhyiddin.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

