LAUGHING STOCK TRUMP! WANTS TO SUE CHINA BUT CAN’T EVEN KEEP WHITE HOUSE SAFE – CHAOS IN THE WORLD’S ‘MOST POWERFUL’ PLACE AS COVID-19 SPREADS ALL THE WAY INTO THE WHITE HOUSE

After weeks of sheltering in the White House, arguably the most powerful and one of the most secure buildings in the world, President Donald Trump broke the self-isolation rule. As the most powerful man on the planet, he was not willing to be seen as a weak leader who could not handle an enemy called Covid-19, especially when he’s facing his re-election in November.

Before boarding the Air Force One for the first time since the end of March, Trump said – “The people of our country should think of themselves as warriors.” As a narcissist who hates to lose, he knew the only way to win the re-election is to re-open the economy, even though he acknowledges that a rise in Coronavirus and more deaths will happen.

He has to gamble. He has to show his strong leadership to win another 4 years in the White House. He has successfully created the narrative that China was the bad guy who spread the virus. And if he could emerge victorious without a draconian lockdown like the Wuhan lockdown, his administration would look magnificently strong – even stronger than China.

So when Trump took a day trip to a Honeywell mask-making plant, his first trip outside of Washington, DC, since the Coronavirus paralyzed the nation, the president refused to wear a mask. Actually, he did wear a mask at the “backstage” when the TV cameras were not rolling. As a former reality TV star, he knew exactly when to create an image of a strong alpha fearless leader.

But a day after his trip to the multinational Fortune 100 conglomerate that manufactures N95 masks, a member of the U.S. Navy elite military unit who serves as one of personal valets of Trump had tested positive for Coronavirus. But it was not the first case. The first case was in March when a staff working for Vice President Mike Pence was tested positive.

Two days after Coronavirus infiltrated the Oval Office, the office of Vice President Pence was again infected when press secretary Katie Miller tested positive for the Covid-19. Due to her job functions, the news of Katie’s positive test has left many in the White House incredibly nervous. After all, she is married to Stephen Miller, Trump’s senior adviser.

Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant also tested positive for the virus. Amazingly, the White House had not enforced strict social distancing guidelines for its staffs, let alone wearing masks. It was only after Katie Miller’s positive test that the White House scrambled to seriously deal with Coronavirus, saying it would make sure staffs wear masks in the White House residence.

However, it was easier said than done. Officials in the White House have responded differently as everyone has different opinions. Dr. Stephen Hahn, the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), will self-quarantine for 14 days after coming in contact with a person tested positive for Covid-19, as did Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Similarly, Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the U.S. Government’s top infectious disease expert, has placed himself in self-quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for Coronavirus. He acknowledged and recommended “working from home” as the best option.

But several supervisors of Trump administration disagreed, and have encouraged White House staffs to continue to come to the office to work. Heck, even some aides to the president and vice president have refused to comply fully with the 14-day quarantine period, the recommended time of self-isolation once exposed to the virus.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said – “In addition to social distancing, daily temperature checks and symptom histories, hand sanitizer, and regular deep cleaning of all work spaces, every staff member in proximity to the president and vice president is being tested daily for Covid-19 as well as any guests.”

Yet, in a memo from the White House management office on Friday, it did not even bother to suggest the basic protection of wearing masks to its staffs. During a press briefing on the same day, Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller asked – “Why should the average American, whose workplace doesn’t have access to these rapid tests, feel comfortable going to work if the White House isn’t even safe?”

Yes, news that the Covid-19 has infiltrated the White House presents a direct threat to the Trump administration’s assurance that all steps have been taken to keep the American people safe. The very fact that President Trump’s personal valet and Vice President Pence’s press secretary have been infected means the White House is vulnerable and could threaten the national security.

