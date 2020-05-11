WHITHER NOW MUHYIDDIN? SHARKS TO RIGHT, SHARKS TO THE LEFT – BUT BE CAREFUL THE MOST LETHAL ARE THE ONES WITHIN INCLUDING NEW ‘RECRUITS’ AZMIN CARTEL – BERSATU MEETING RUMOURED TO SACK MAHATHIR & MUKHRIZ ABRUPTLY CALLED OFF

THE Bersatu supreme council, which was expected to discuss the sacking of two founding members, Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Mukhriz Mahathir, has been postponed.

In a fresh notice this evening, Bersatu working secretary Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya said the meeting had been deferred to a later date and supreme council members would be notified.

No reason was given by Suhaimi, who confirmed the cancellation to The Malaysian Insight in a WhatsApp message.

As with the earlier notice, the latest notice also lists president, two vice-presidents, heads of the youth and women’s wings, and other supreme council members as invitees.

Both Dr Mahathir’s and Mukhriz’s names were missing from the meeting , which was to be held at the Universiti Malaya Alumni Hall.

Dr Mahathir, who is party chairman and Mukhriz, who is deputy president, played a vital role in the formation of Bersatu, established with the aim of replacing Umno as the choice party for Malays and Bumiputeras.

The two are embroiled in a conflict with president Muhyiddin Yassin, who teamed up with Barisan Nasional, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak to form the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition earlier this year.

Muhyiddin’s decision to make up with Umno after ditching Pakatan Harapan has been a sore point for Dr Mahathir and Mukhriz.

Dr Mahathir, who helmed the previous PH government, has proposed a motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin as prime minister when Parliament sits for a day on May 18.

The former prime minister was recently returned as chairman unopposed, while Mukhriz will challenge Muhyiddin for the president’s post.

Bersatu meeting postponed after report of plot against Dr M, Mukhriz