WHITHER NOW MUHYIDDIN? SHARKS TO RIGHT, SHARKS TO THE LEFT – BUT BE CAREFUL THE MOST LETHAL ARE THE ONES WITHIN INCLUDING NEW ‘RECRUITS’ AZMIN CARTEL – BERSATU MEETING RUMOURED TO SACK MAHATHIR & MUKHRIZ ABRUPTLY CALLED OFF

THE Bersatu supreme council, which was expected to discuss the sacking of two founding members, Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Mukhriz Mahathir, has been postponed.

In a fresh notice this evening, Bersatu working secretary Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya said the meeting had been deferred to a later date and supreme council members would be notified.

No reason was given by Suhaimi, who confirmed the cancellation to The Malaysian Insight in a WhatsApp message.

As with the earlier notice, the latest notice also lists president, two vice-presidents, heads of the youth and women’s wings, and other supreme council members as invitees.

Dr Mahathir, who is party chairman and Mukhriz, who is deputy president, played a vital role in the formation of Bersatu, established with the aim of replacing Umno as the choice party for Malays and Bumiputeras.

The two are embroiled in a conflict with president Muhyiddin Yassin, who teamed up with Barisan Nasional, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak to form the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition earlier this year.

Muhyiddin’s decision to make up with Umno after ditching Pakatan Harapan has been a sore point for Dr Mahathir and Mukhriz.

Dr Mahathir, who helmed the previous PH government, has proposed a motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin as prime minister when Parliament sits for a day on May 18.

The former prime minister was recently returned as chairman unopposed, while Mukhriz will challenge Muhyiddin for the president’s post.

Bersatu meeting postponed after report of plot against Dr M, Mukhriz

The Bersatu supreme council meeting planned to be held tomorrow in absence of party chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad and deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir has been postponed.

This is according to a postponement notice issued by Bersatu working secretary Capt (R) Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya (above) to Bersatu top leaders.

“As instructed, I would like to inform that the supreme council meeting scheduled for tomorrow May 11, 2020, at noon has been postponed to another date that will be informed later,” he said in the notice sighted by Malaysiakini.

When contacted, Bersatu supreme council member A Kadir Jasin confirmed receiving the notice issued several hours after news broke that tomorrow’s meeting is likely to see efforts to move against Mahathir and his son Mukhriz, with a worst-case scenario resulting in their sacking.

Similarly, Bersatu supreme council member Rais Hussin, who initially said he would be attending tomorrow’s meeting, also confirmed receiving the postponement notice.

“We have to find a solution,” he said in a brief message to Malaysiakini when quizzed about the split in Bersatu.

Earlier, separate party sources told Malaysiakini that Bersatu supreme council members aligned to Muhyiddin (photo) had already convened a separate meeting yesterday to outline their game plan for tomorrow’s postponed meeting.

“The meeting yesterday did not invite Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Marzuki Yahya, Tariq Ismail Mustafa and others aligned to Tun,” said the source.

The source said the purpose of the meeting yesterday was to outline the agenda and likely decision with the expectation that the meeting tomorrow can just rubberstamp it.

Muhyiddin Yassin’s faction had secured justification to act after both Mahathir and Mukhriz publicly criticised the Bersatu president’s decision to abandon Harapan and form the Perikatan Nasional government with Umno, PAS, GPS and other minor parties.

Bersatu is presently split between Muhyiddin’s faction and Mahathir’s faction.

The Harapan government collapsed in late February after Muhyiddin took Bersatu out of the coalition and joined forces with a group of PKR defectors led by former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali.

Together with the opposition, they formed the new PN federal government. – mkini

