WHITHER NOW MUHYIDDIN? SHARKS TO RIGHT, SHARKS TO THE LEFT – BUT BE CAREFUL THE MOST LETHAL ARE THE ONES WITHIN INCLUDING NEW ‘RECRUITS’ AZMIN CARTEL – BERSATU MEETING RUMOURED TO SACK MAHATHIR & MUKHRIZ ABRUPTLY CALLED OFF

The Bersatu supreme council meeting planned to be held tomorrow in absence of party chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad and deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir has been postponed.
This is according to a postponement notice issued by Bersatu working secretary Capt (R) Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya (above) to Bersatu top leaders.
“As instructed, I would like to inform that the supreme council meeting scheduled for tomorrow May 11, 2020, at noon has been postponed to another date that will be informed later,” he said in the notice sighted by Malaysiakini.
When contacted, Bersatu supreme council member A Kadir Jasin confirmed receiving the notice issued several hours after news broke that tomorrow’s meeting is likely to see efforts to move against Mahathir and his son Mukhriz, with a worst-case scenario resulting in their sacking.
Similarly, Bersatu supreme council member Rais Hussin, who initially said he would be attending tomorrow’s meeting, also confirmed receiving the postponement notice.
“We have to find a solution,” he said in a brief message to Malaysiakini when quizzed about the split in Bersatu.
Earlier, separate party sources told Malaysiakini that Bersatu supreme council members aligned to Muhyiddin (photo) had already convened a separate meeting yesterday to outline their game plan for tomorrow’s postponed meeting.
“The meeting yesterday did not invite Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Marzuki Yahya, Tariq Ismail Mustafa and others aligned to Tun,” said the source.
The source said the purpose of the meeting yesterday was to outline the agenda and likely decision with the expectation that the meeting tomorrow can just rubberstamp it.
Muhyiddin Yassin’s faction had secured justification to act after both Mahathir and Mukhriz publicly criticised the Bersatu president’s decision to abandon Harapan and form the Perikatan Nasional government with Umno, PAS, GPS and other minor parties.
Bersatu is presently split between Muhyiddin’s faction and Mahathir’s faction.
The Harapan government collapsed in late February after Muhyiddin took Bersatu out of the coalition and joined forces with a group of PKR defectors led by former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali.
Together with the opposition, they formed the new PN federal government. – mkini
