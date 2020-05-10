MUHYIDDIN NOW THE MOST DESPERATE SANTA CLAUS – UMNO’S IDRIS JUSOH THE LATEST TO BE ‘GIFTED’ WITH CUSHY FELDA TOP JOB – AS HEAT FROM MAHATHIR’S NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE BLAZES

FORMER higher education minister Idris Jusoh has been appointed Felda chairman for a two-year term, the latest in a slew of Perikatan Nasional MPs to be appointed to plum government-linked company (GLC) posts.

In a statement, Felda said the Besut MP’s term took effect on May 1.

Idris replaces Mohd Bakke Salleh who was last week appointed Telekom Malaysia chairman.

Idris is the latest appointment to high-profile positions in GLCs.

Jelebu MP Jalaluddin Alias will head Uda Holdings Bhd; Gerik MP Hasbullah Osman, Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd; and Cameron Highlands MP Ramli Mohd Nor, Amanah Raya Bhd.

All three will serve as non-executive chairmen at the respective GLCs for a period of two years from May 5.

Former education minister and Umno vice-president Mahdzir Khalid was announced as Tenaga Nasional Bhd chairman, effective May 12.

Meanwhile, former education minister Maszlee Malik rejected his appointment as Mara Corp advisory committee chairman, which was to be effective May 15.

On May 1, former Johor menteri besar Mohamed Khaled Nordin was made the Boustead Holdings Bhd non-independent non-executive chairman.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan has said in April that all government backbenchers will get a post in a GLC.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (law and parliament) said he was informed that all PN lawmakers will be given positions.

“PAS has 18 MPs, eight have been appointed as ministers and deputy ministers, and one as a special envoy to the Middle East.

“Nine remain and thank God all government MPs will be given a chance to play a role in GLCs.”

the malaysian insight

