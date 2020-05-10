MUKHRIZ SAFE FROM THE GUILLOTINE FOR NOW – WITH UMNO, PAS CAUTIOUS AFTER MAHATHIR’S NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE THREAT AGAINST MUHYIDDIN: KEDAH PAS & UMNO REPS HOLD BIG POW-WOW BEHIND CLOSED DOORS – REPORT

ALOR SETAR — Fifteen 15 Kedah State Assemblymen from PAS and two from Umno today held a three-hour closed-door meeting with central Pas leaders at the Kedah Pas Complex, here.

The meeting, which started at 10am, was also attended by PAS vice-president Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, Kedah PAS commissioner Ahmad Yahaya and Kedah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom.

Asked whether the discussion also touched on the new Kedah Menteri Besar candidate from PAS, Ahmad Samsuri said: “Now Kedah still has a menteri besar, so for now Datuk Seri Mukhriz (Tun Mahathir) is still the menteri besar,” he said.

