UNDISPUTED CHAMPION MAHATHIR VS FIRST TIMER MUHYIDDIN – BETS RISE MUHYIDDIN WILL WIN AFTER TRUMP CALL: NO ONE HAS FAITH IN MUHYIDDIN’S BACKDOOR REGIME – NON-MALAYS PREFER CLEANER & MORE COMPETENT PAKATAN BUT WHY SHOULD THEY TRUST MAHATHIR AGAIN – ALL HE DID WAS BACKSTAB HIS OWN COALITION, RENEGE ON PROMISES, QUARREL WITH SINGAPORE & INDIA & GOT MALAYSIA INTO TROUBLE OVER PALM OIL

I got the notification yesterday about Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s half hour phone call with President Trump. Here is the PM’s Facebook posting :

This is really good news. I believe Donald Trump did not speak to Dr Mahathir when he was PM7 for 22 months. Dr Mahathir had to make an appearance on American TV while attending the UN in New York?? to make it known that he was prime minister of Malaysia?

And Dr Mahathie said on American TV – ‘The US has to decide if they want to be our enemy or our friend‘. Tak payahlah buat this type of useless statements. Buang api buang sewa PMO saja.

We have to be realistic and practical in our foreign relations.

Go where there is trade and economic opportunity.

Take what is good and useful and leave off that which does not benefit us.

There is no country or society that is entirely 100% good.

(Sadly there are 57 countries that are almost entirely not good).

I find the timing of Trump’s half hour phone call “opportune” for Tan Sri Muhyiddin considering he is facing a vote of no confidence on May 18, 2020. Intentionally or not Donald Trump is throwing in his support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin.

And I am sure that in that half hour phone call Trump would have detected the PM’s genuine warmth and friendship because that is indeed the PM’s style. Muhyiddin is not an antagonistic type of person.

The Vote of No Confidence should be allowed to proceed.

Let it be part of our democracy and part of our process of maturing as a society.

So if there is a Vote of No Confidence on May 18th 2020 who will prevail ?

Well considering how it is still fresh in the public mind that Dr Mahathir screwed up his 22 months in office, made a complete fool of himself by becoming U-Tun and not delivering on any of his promises – PLUS losing FIVE By Elections in a row – I think Tan Sri Muhyiddin has an adavantage.

Looks like Muhyiddin will remain in power.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

