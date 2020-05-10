PETALING JAYA: The brouhaha over Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin could fizzle out as he could also withdraw his proposal, a lawyer said.

Bastian Pius Vendargon said Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders 29 allowed a proposer to withdraw the proposal by giving notice in writing to the Dewan Rakyat secretary.

The lawyer said there was also no time frame when such a proposal could be revoked.

“He could do so at the last minute citing national interests, the Covid-19 pandemic and the economy,” Vendargon told FMT.

He said this in response to Dewan Rakyat speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof accepting the Langkawi MP’s proposal to put to test the level of confidence enjoyed by Muhyiddin among the 222 MPs when the lower house sits on May 18.

In a statement on Friday, Ariff said he had accepted the proposal in line with Standing Order 27(3).

Lawyer N Surendran said the motion was unlikely to see the light of day, going by parliamentary rules and conventions.

The former Padang Serai MP said it did not automatically mean that the motion would be debated in the house and that a vote would be taken.

He said government business takes precedence over all others, including private members’ bills and motions.

Meanwhile, lawyer Lim Wei Jit said Muhyiddin had several options after Mahathir’s motion was accepted.

First, Muhyiddin, without going to Parliament, could tender his resignation to the King if he did not have the support of at least 112 MPs and advise the king to dissolve the house.

If the Agong refuses to accept the advice, Muhyiddin can resign for the monarch to appoint another MP as prime minister in accordance with Article 43 (2) (a) of the Federal Constitution.

Secondly, he could alter the composition of his government to remain prime minister as long as Muhyiddin felt he enjoyed majority support.

“For example, he could include Pakatan Harapan MPs in the Cabinet and exclude others currently under his administration,” Lim said.

Thirdly, Muhyiddin could accept the no-confidence vote challenge and it will be business as usual if he wins the vote from the floor.

Fourthly, Lim said Muhyiddin could resign as prime minister if the no-confidence motion is successful.

"In this scenario, he could advise the King to dissolve the Dewan Rakyat. If the King refuses, Muhyiddin has to resign for the King to look for another MP as prime minister," he added.

Dr M did not agree to PPBM pullout from PH, says Mukhriz

PETALING JAYA: Mukhriz Mahathir denied that Dr Mahathir Mohamad, as PPBM chairman, had agreed in principle for the party to leave Pakatan Harapan, saying his father made it clear he was uncomfortable working with “kleptocrats”, compared to working with the then ruling coalition. Mukhriz, who is PPBM deputy president, said this was proven by the fact that Mahathir had good ties with PH leaders and opted to remain in the opposition bloc in the Dewan Rakyat. “As the supreme leader, Mahathir said he wasn’t comfortable with any form of cooperation with kleptocrats in Umno. “He also reminded (the supreme council) that any decision made when emotions were high would lead to mistakes which would be regretted later. It was better to calm down,” he said at a ceramah last night streamed on Facebook. Mukhriz was responding to a claim by PPBM information chief Radzi Jidin that Mahathir had agreed with the party’s decision to leave PH but changed his stand at the last minute. Yesterday, Radzi said the decision to leave PH, formed after the 2018 general election, and to enter into a new coalition with other parties, was known and supported by Mahathir. Mukhriz said Radzi’s claim was based on what took place at the party’s supreme council meeting on Feb 23, noting that several supreme council members had a different take on this matter. On that particular day, he said, many supreme council members shared the view of party president Muhyiddin Yassin for PPBM to leave PH and work with PAS and Umno. “There was a push in the supreme council for PPBM to leave PH and this was discussed at length in an emotional meeting. “Many in the supreme council, coaxed by Muhyiddin, really wanted for PPBM to split from PH and work with Umno and PAS. In fact, Perikatan Nasional was mentioned the day it would form the government.” Mukhriz, who is the Kedah menteri besar, also said he expected action to be taken against him on grounds he disobeyed PPBM, similar to the excuse Umno had cited when they sacked him from the party in 2016. “That excuse might be used again soon,” he said. Meanwhile, DAP organising secretary Loke Siew Fook denied Radzi’s claim that PPBM’s decision to leave PH stemmed from Mahathir being constantly pressured by PH leaders, especially DAP and PKR, to hand over the reins to Anwar Ibrahim. Loke said such demands never existed. “If he was really pressured, he would not still be with PH,” Loke said.

