MUHYIDDIN EXTENDS CMCO FOR LONGER THAN EXPECTED – TILL JUNE 9 – IN SIGN COVID-19 SITUATION NOT AS ROSY AS HE PROJECTS – EVEN AS MP MARIA CHIN CALLS FOR CALM IN PJ OLD TOWN AMID RETURN OF ENHANCED LOCKDOWN

PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today announced that the conditional movement-control order (CMCO) will be extended until June 9.

This after the Health Ministry has advised the government on the need to continue fighting Covid-19.

“The prevailing standard operating procedures will remain in place.

“For our own safety, no one is allowed to return to their kampung for Hari Raya,” he said in a telecast speech today.

He said religious authorities are also looking into specific SOPs for Hari Raya prayers to be held in mosques.

The MCO was implemented on March 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19, and was to have ended on May 12.

However on May 4, Muhyiddin relaxed the restrictions by allowing most businesses to open and for people to return to work and have meals in restaurants, but with strict health and hygienic controls.

Under the CMCO, some outdoor exercises are also allowed.

Maria Chin calls for calm in PJ Old Town amid lockdown

PETALING Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah today urged Petaling Jaya Old Town residents to remain calm and to do as they are told by the authorities enforcing a lockdown in their neighbourhood.