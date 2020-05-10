MUHYIDDIN EXTENDS CMCO FOR LONGER THAN EXPECTED – TILL JUNE 9 – IN SIGN COVID-19 SITUATION NOT AS ROSY AS HE PROJECTS – EVEN AS MP MARIA CHIN CALLS FOR CALM IN PJ OLD TOWN AMID RETURN OF ENHANCED LOCKDOWN
PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today announced that the conditional movement-control order (CMCO) will be extended until June 9.
This after the Health Ministry has advised the government on the need to continue fighting Covid-19.
“The prevailing standard operating procedures will remain in place.
“For our own safety, no one is allowed to return to their kampung for Hari Raya,” he said in a telecast speech today.
The MCO was implemented on March 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19, and was to have ended on May 12.
However on May 4, Muhyiddin relaxed the restrictions by allowing most businesses to open and for people to return to work and have meals in restaurants, but with strict health and hygienic controls.
Under the CMCO, some outdoor exercises are also allowed.
Maria Chin calls for calm in PJ Old Town amid lockdown
“I will be supplying food baskets to the area. My office has been working with Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat to prepare food baskets for distribution to those in the are,a including migrants and refugees. My team has prepared 1,200 baskets that will be distributed starting today by JKM,” said the former Bersih chairman.
“I urge all Old Town, PJ residents in the EMCO area to remain calm and follow the instructions set by the authorities. It is important for you and your family to stay at home and be safe.”
The lockdown is in effect for two weeks starting today.
“There are 26 confirmed positive Covid-19 cases in the wet market in Jalan Othman and there is a risk that the virus could spread into the Petaling Jaya Old Town area,” Ismail said.
“Therefore the Health Ministry has advised that the area be placed under the EMCO from May 10-23.”
The affected areas are Zone A (Jalan Penchala, Jalan 4/33, Jalan 4/37, Jalan 4/39, Jalan 4/41, Jalan 4/44, Jalan Terus 4/42, Jalan 4/43, Jalan 4/46 and Jalan Othman 4/4D); Zone B (Jalan 2/29, Jalan 2/29A, Jalan 2/27, Jalan 2/32, Jalan 2/25, Jalan 2/26, Jalan 2/34, Jalan 2/34A, Jalan 2/23, Jalan Dispensary 2/38 and Jalan Pasar 1/21); Zone C (Jalan Selangor, Lorong 3/57D, Lorong 3/57C, Jalan RIDA 3/56 and Jalan Sentosa 3/57).
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.