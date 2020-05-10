IT’S NOT OVER – HAS FOOLISH AZMIN TRIGGERED WAVE 2? SECURITY FORCES ROLL OUT BARBED WIRE AT PJ OLD TOWN, ROAD BLOCKS & CLOSURES MAY RETURN – FRESH ROUND OF COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS LESS THAN A WEEK AFTER CMCO?

Security forces are rolling out barbed wire fencing in Petaling Jaya Old Town near the local wet market at Jalan Othman.

A police officer Malaysiakini spoke to indicated that there would be road closures and layered roadblocks around the area as well.

The areas affected as of writing, are the market, and Seksyen 2 and Seksyen 4 of PJ Old Town.

Previously the PJ Old Town market had been closed in late April after a trader tested positive for Covid-19, which was linked to the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market cluster.

Targeted testing was then carried out, turning up 23 positive cases linked to the PJ Old Town market as of May 5 according to the Health Ministry.

It is unclear whether the area will be placed under enhanced movement control order.

Petaling Jaya police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal, who was on site, declined to give details to the media when approached.

When contacted, the National Security Centre hotline said an announcement would be made later today if the area is under lockdown.

Previously the authorities had set up barbed wire barricades to place two areas in Selayang and one in Chow Kit, without declaring it enhanced MCO zones.

“In certain areas, we strengthen control administratively,” Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said.

More than 100 police and armed forces personnel were observed to be taking part in the operation in Petaling Jaya.

Some personnel were seen knocking on doors of local residents while the security barriers were being set up. – MKINI

PJ Old Town under Covid-19 lockdown following spike in infections

Armed Forces personnel put up barbed wire fencing in Petaling Jaya Old Town that is now under lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 May 10, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA — The Jalan Othman wet market or popularly known as the ‘Old Town market’ here and its surrounding commercial areas have come under lockdown following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Authorities, including Armed Forces personnel, were observed putting up barbed wire fences to restrict entry into several roads leading to the market as well as nearby commercial premises.

It was believed that an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) has been imposed on some 40 hectares of the PJ Old Town area which will see some 2,900 residential houses and business premises placed under lockdown until May 23.

The wet market popularly known as the “Old Town market” was previously shut down on April 27 after a 51-year-old trader from the seafood section was found positive with Covid-19.

Those who had been to the market between April 5 and 18 and purchased seafood have been told to go for screening.

Health authorities had on April 27 shuttered the Jalan Othman wet market after a trader there tested positive for Covid-19.

The trader who worked at the market reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on April 24 and was part of the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market Covid-19 cluster as the trader had gone to the wholesale market to get his supplies. MALAY MAIL

MKINI / MALAY MAIL

