EXCLUDING LAZY MUHYIDDIN, INCOMPETENT AZMIN, SILLY MASZLEE, FLYING CAR REDZUAN & BIG-MOUTH MAHATHIR HIMSELF – PAKATAN WAS THE BEST GOVT MALAYSIA HAD IN RECENT DECADES: IN REMEMBERING THE EUPHORIA OF CHASING OUT A CRUEL UMNO, MALAYSIANS REMINISCE & REGRET HURLING BRICKBATS TOO EARLY

TWITTER users are remembering the day Malaysians changed their government for the first time since independence with mixed emotions.

Some expressed sadness and anger at the fleeting victory, now that PH has been ousted after just under two years in power.

“Today I feel sad thinking about how so many Malaysian politicians are a***holes and killed #Semangat9Mei,” said a user named Victoria.

Others continued to maintain hope, reminding Malaysians that political reform is a long journey.

“Let’s not kid ourselves. Malaysia Baru can’t be achieved overnight. It’s a long and continuous struggle. As long as there are people who still believe in it, we’ll get there some day,” tweeted Iskandar Fareez.

Others shared memories of how they felt and what they were doing on that day.

Many tweeted using the hashtag #Semangat9Mei, referring to the “spirit” of May 9, 2018, the date of Malaysia’s 14th general election.

Twitter user Lara Winchester said she remains heartened by the fact that “Malaysians came together and saved the country and ourselves. Nothing will ever take away that spirit, then, now and forever”.

Others like @azam5091 said they will “continue to fight in my way”.

“I will continue to criticise no matter who is the government of the day. Remember that they are answering to the rakyat and we have the power!”

In the 2018 election, PH, which then comprised PKR, Bersatu, DAP and Amanah, won a simple majority of 121 parliamentary seats, enough to form the government.

It also controlled seven states, of which four – Negri Sembilan, Malacca, Johor, Kedah and Perak – were wrested from Barisan Nasional. It had already controlled Penang and Selangor in previous elections, while Sabah was won by its ally Parti Warisan Sabah.

Its short-lived time in federal power came to an end in late February, beginning with attempts by the coalition to reach an agreement on an exact transition date from then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

It then morphed into a takeover attempt led by the Bersatu faction under Muhyiddin Yassin who is now prime minister, and former PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is now a senior minister.

With the support of Umno, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Muhyiddin had enough support to be appointed as prime minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Twitter user Zaydii Shaukat remembered the players in PH’s ousting by posting a photo of Muhyiddin and Dr Mahathir raising their hands in victory in the middle of a group of other Pakatan politicians.

“#Semangat9Mei where PH announced their win in the Sheraton. Just under 2 years later, one of the men in the picture stole that government at the same hotel,” he tweeted, in reference to Muhyiddin.

PH is now PKR, DAP and Amanah only, while Bersatu is split between those who support Dr Mahathir, who is still a member, and those who back the new Perikatan Nasional government.

Dr Mahathir, however, is not in support of Muhyiddin’s government and has said he will sit on the opposition bench when Parliament meets on May 18.

He has also filed a notice for a motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin, which the Dewan Rakyat speaker has accepted.

Former Bar Council president and rights activist Ambiga Sreenevasan tweeted: “I really cannot look at the pictures of jubilation on May 9th without tearing up. Will Muhyiddin Yassin at least acknowledge the enormity of that historic moment and how we must feel today.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.