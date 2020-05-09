THE ROSMAH CHARGES TO ALSO ‘DISAPPEAR’? KEY WITNESS IN ROSMAH’S CORRUPTION TRIAL GETS CUSHY TOP POST AT TNB – WHILE ‘BLACK SHOES’ MASZLEE MADE MARA ADVISORY CHIEF – AS MUHYIDDIN SEEKS TO APPEASE HIS POWERFUL FOES WITH A FLURRY OF APPOINTMENTS

A SLEW of new appointments to government-linked companies (GLC) were announced today, seeing the return of a corporate figure, an Umno senior politician and a former Bersatu minister.

Former education minister and Umno vice-president Mahdzir Khalid has been appointed as Tenaga Nasional Bhd chairman effective May 12.

He will replace Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir, who has moved on to become the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) chairman on May 1.

It was reported previously that the TNB chairman’s position was offered to Umno deputy president Mohamad Hassan, who had turned it down.

This was followed by news of the appointment of corporate figure Mohd Bakke Salleh as the chairman of Telekom Malaysia (TM) effective May 11, 2020.

He will replace Rosli Man, who has resigned after helming the telco since December 2018.

“Bakke is a highly respected corporate figure with extensive experience, known for upholding governance and integrity.

“He brings a wealth of industry and commercial insights, which will broaden and enrich the board’s overall expertise,” said TM’s board in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mara announced the appointment of former education minister Maszlee Malik as the Mara Corp advisory committee chairman effective May 15.

The announcement was made by newly appointed Mara chairman Azizah Mohd Dun, who is also Beaufort MP.

Also appointed to the committee are Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen, Ab Rakib Ahmad, Ahri Hashim dan Shahridan Faiez.

Also appointed was Syed Muhamad Syed Kadir as Mara Corp chairman.

Bersatu man Maszlee was the education minister under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government but was asked by then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to step down in January this year.

The new Perikatan Nasional government has made wholesale changes to GLCs by removing PH’s appointees and replacing them with their own. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Mahdzir is new TNB chairman

MAHDZIR Khalid has been appointed as the new chairman of Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) effective May 12.

He will replace Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir, who was appointed chairman of the Employees’ Provident Fund beginning May 1.

TNB in a statement today said Mahdzir is no stranger to the national electricity industry and TNB as he was the deputy minister of energy, green technology and water from May 2013 to July 2015, before being appointed education minister until 2018.

TNB president and chief executive officer Amir Hamzah Azizan said given the current difficult period, the national utility company believed his leadership will help steer the group to its aspiration to become among the top 10 utility companies in the world by 2025.

“On behalf of the board of directors, management and all staff of TNB, I welcome the appointment of Datuk Seri Mahdzir, who has broad knowledge and exposure in the electricity industry.

“I would like to convey my gratitude to Tan Sri Ahmad Badri who had also served as a TNB board of director, representing the Ministry of Finance since November 1, 2018.

“His leadership, guidance, knowledge, advice and commitment have greatly benefited us all,” said Amir Hamzah.

Mahdzir, was Kedah menteri besar from December 2005 to March 2008, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Universiti Sains Malaysia and was chairman of Muda Agricultural Development Authority and Kedah Regional Development Authority.

He also held the position as Deputy Chairman of Tourism Promotion Malaysia, Ministry of Tourism Malaysia. – Bernama

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / BERNAMA

.