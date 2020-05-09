TAIB MAHMUD – WHOM MAHATHIR NEVER CHARGED FOR CORRUPTION DESPITE WEALTH OF EVIDENCE – UNDECIDED?: SARAWAK CM ABANG JO DECLINES COMMENT ON ‘NO CONFIDENCE’ VOTE AGAINST MUHYIDDIN

SARAWAK Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg refused to answer questions on the looming parliamentary challenge looming against the federal government, which the Sarawak ruling coalition is part of.

Abang Johari said Gabungan Parti Sarawak – the state ruling coalition – is battling the Covid-19 pandemic and assisting the people affected by the economic slump.

He also would not comment if GPS has been invited to be a formal member of the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

“Today is about assisting the people. GPS (is) much more concerned with (assisting) the people,” Abang Johari said when asked for comment on Dewan Rakyat Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof’s decision to allowing a notice by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s to table a motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin in the Parliament sitting on May 18.

He also said he would just leave the political intrigues to the other side.

“GPS is so much concerned with the people. We are concentrating on how to help the people.”

Dr Mahathir’s motion can now be put to MPs for a vote.

Earlier, Semporna MP Mohd Shafie Apdal had sent a letter to Ariff seeking permission to table a motion of confidence on Dr Mahathir to be the prime minister when parliament reconvenes.

The proposal was rejected as the motion was not in line with Article 43 of the Federal Constitution which Mohamad Ariff stated questions the power of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to appoint the prime minister.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.