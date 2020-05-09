BOMBSHELL – NAJIB TO GET OFF THE HOOK? FACED WITH ‘NO CONFIDENCE’ VOTE – MUHYIDDIN’S LAST HOPE TO CONCEDE TO CROOKED EX-PM & ZAHID – ALREADY A CROWING NAJIB REVEALS HOW – KANGAROO COURTS!

Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid, the arrogant daughter of the disgraced former Malaysian deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, walked away without having to spend a second in prison. Together with her husband, Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff, they pleaded guilty to violating the movement control order (MCO) lockdown and were merely fined RM800 each.

The offence carries a maximum fine of RM1,000 or a jail term not more than 6 months, or both. The simple fact that the daughter and son-in-law of Zahid Hamidi were not slapped with the maximum fine of RM1,000, let alone sent to jail, has already gotten many people furious about “double standards” in the backdoor government of Muhyiddin Yassin.

In comparison, Deputy Health Minister Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Perak executive councillor Razman Zakaria were fined RM1,000 each for violating the same MCO. Both politicians were pictured sitting down to lunch with some 20 people. Even then, people had questioned why both VIPs were not arrested, let alone handcuffed, unlike ordinary folks who had flouted the lockdown.

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob offered a mind-boggling excuse – the politicians (aligned to the backdoor government) had only broken the law from the SOP (standard operating procedure) aspect under the MCO, not the MCO itself. If that’s true, why non-politicians like Nurulhidayah and her husband were only fined RM800, without being arrested, let alone handcuffed?

In fact, all of the VIPs above were charged only after weeks of public uproars over double standards and abuse of power by the illegitimate government. Nurulhidayah, for example, had challenged anyone to lodge a police report against her for flouting the lockdown – suggesting that her family was untouchable and her father was more powerful than Prime Minister Muhyiddin.

To make matters worse, Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who proudly posted on Twitter of him having lunch with former Menteri Besar Ahmad Said in the latter’s home, was gifted with the “NFA (No Further Action)” by Muhyiddin’s newly promoted Attorney General Idrus Harun, despite the chief minister having violated the MCO.

Under the “stay at home” restrictive orders, no mass gatherings are allowed, and only one family member is allowed to go out to buy groceries, medicines or food. Clearly, chief minister Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar was not performing his official job as a people’s representative when he had a private meal with a fellow UMNO chief. Therefore, he broke the MCO law, not SOP.

B. Lisa Christina, a single mother, was sentenced by a Magistrate Court to 30 days in prison for violating the MCO. Her mistake was passing some drinks to her friends across the shop beneath her apartment. When she was caught, Lisa was tricked by the police who told her that she would only be given a warning, but that she had to follow them to the police station anyway.

At the police station, Lisa was shocked when told that she would be fined RM1,000 instead. She was released on police bail. A letter arrived later, telling her to attend court to pay up her fine. Everyone – the police and her lawyer – convinced her to just admit her offence and pay the fine, the easiest way out for most Malaysians who do not have deep pocket to fight their case.

Lisa agreed, but only to be slapped with a surprise 30-day jail sentence instead. It was as if the Magistrate Judge had to meet some sort of quota to send someone, anyone, to jail by rolling a dice to determine the unlucky winner of the day. After hitting the jackpot, Lisa was handcuffed by the police and taken to the Kajang Prison, and spent 8 days in a crowded cell of 38 people.

On the eighth day, her lawyer Rajpal Singh managed to get her case for an appeal. Lisa was finally free, after paying RM1,000 and unfairly spending 8 days in prison. Her outrageous 30-day jail sentence had attracted public attention. Interestingly, she was the only Malaysian among her 38 jail inmates. Was she targeted by the Magistrate judge due to her skin colour or religion?

Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also the defence minister, has distanced himself from the obvious double standards. But he had the cheek to claim that the country practises a free judiciary, and his backdoor government does not interfere with the decisions made in court. Yet, he can’t explain why not a single VIP was arrested or handcuffed, let alone sent to jail.

Thousands of ordinary Malaysians were thrown into jail while awaiting trial, after being caught at roadblocks for breaking the MCO lockdown. Does the government expect people to believe that the judge who slapped Nurulhidayah and her husband with merely RM800 fines was not intimidated or influenced by hidden hands to guarantee the princess of Zahid Hamidi was not sent to prison?

The Muhyiddin government should have fine-tuned the political drama script to make it more believable. Nurulhidayah should be sent to 1-day of jail in order to convince the dumbest people on the planet that she did not enjoy immunity by virtue of being the protected families of Zahid Hamidi. But the daughter of the president of UMNO, the biggest ally of the prime minister, can’t be humiliated, can she?

Perhaps former Prime Minister Najib Razak has the perfect answer – different judges will deliver different sentencing, based on their discretion. Like fellow UMNO warlord Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Mr. Najib has passed the ball back to the judiciary. Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat – the first woman Chief Justice – should explain the glaring double standards in Malaysian Judiciary.

Ahh, but like IGP (Inspector General of Police) Abdul Hamid Bador and newly crowned Attorney General Idrus Harun, Chief Justice Tengku Maimun might find that it’s wise to just keep her mouth zipped and pretends everything is rosy – the judicial system is professional, fair and free from interference or intimidation of corrupt politicians of Perikatan Nasional backdoor government.

The spectacular remarks offered by 67-year-old Najib Razak, who is facing corruption and money laundering charges involving RM2.3 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds, were both disturbing and breathtaking. He appeared to have dropped some hints on how he will escape the jail sentence of up to 20 years (upon conviction of his charges).

Essentially, even if the High Court finds the crook guilty of corruption and money laundering and send the despicable former premier to jail, Najib will ultimately be a free man. At most, Najib will probably pay a small amount of fines, similar to how Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid and her husband were given a slap on the wrist for breaking the lockdown law.

Actually, it’s the same old trick used by the previous Barisan Nasional regime for the last 61 years. First, the drama will start at the High Court where the corrupt scumbags would lose their case. It will then go to the Appeal Court where the judges would agree with the High Court’s verdict. But when it reaches the Federal Court, incredibly, the decision would be reversed.

And it’s not a coincidence that at the Federal Court, the highest court and the final appellate court in the country, the corrupt UMNO warlords will win almost 99% of their cases. From the beginning, Malaysia’s judicial system operates like a “business cartel” – a corporate profit-oriented gangland of corrupt judges working hand-in-glove with executives to enrich themselves.

On Feb 14, 2019, Hamid Sultan Abu Backer, a Court of Appeal Judge, exposed how members of the judiciary worked with private parties to boldly scam even the government. The scam involved nominees of politicians creating dubious contracts which contained unfair terms with the government, making the contract un-enforceable based on public policy grounds.

The private parties would then take the government to court to claim compensation, arguing that the government has breached the contract. Subsequently, the government may record a consent judgment accepting liability and agreeing to assess damages. The corrupt judges were working together with crooked politicians to scam money from the government, which happens to be taxpayers’ money.

But it was just the beginning. Whistleblower Court of Appeal Judge Hamid also exposed how the judicial and constitutional misconduct in the judiciary system happened not only during the previous Najib Razak regime, but continued even under the Mahathir administration after the stunning May 2018 General Election victory. While almost everyone was flabbergasted with the bombshell, one man was not.

That man – Mahathir Mohamad – was not shocked at all with Judge Hamid’s exposure. While every Tom, Dick and his hamster demanded for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI), then-PM Mahathir wasn’t keen on such an idea. He said the government would study the proposal to set up an RCI, but was also quick to warn – “However, we don’t really run down the judiciary openly.”

Until today, there was a zero RCI to investigate the scams committed by corrupt and dirty judges. Heck, even the terms of the RCI had yet to be determined. The dirty judges, according to Judge Hamid, were extremely concerned about the prospect of Pakatan Harapan winning the 2018 May’s election because it would disrupt their “private business”.

To clean up the judicial will require the sacking of at least 80% of the country’s judges, a process which will definitely cripple the system and create massive havoc. That explained why Mahathir was not surprised by Judge Hamid’s revelations. That also explained why Mahathir had suggested to set up a Special High Court and Special Appeal Court instead.

There were truckloads of dirty judges still loyal to the crooked Najib’s regime. The tentacles of corruption in the Judiciary were so entrenched that it was business as usual even during the now-collapsed Pakatan Harapan government. Now that the corrupt Barisan Nasional regime is back as the de-facto government in the Muhyiddin puppet administration, Najib and other crooks were absolutely delighted.

Even before the political coup launched by the disgraceful Muhyiddin Yassin to topple his own Pakatan Harapan government, the defiant Najib had deliberately refused to enter the “dock” during his case management over his 25 charges of graft and money laundering relating to transactions amounting to RM2.3 billion linked to 1MDB. It was to humiliate and intimidate the Judicial system.

Freeing crooks like Najib Razak, Zahid Hamidi, Tengku Adnan, Bung Moktar and Azeez Abdul Rahim will ensure the grateful Executives leave the Judiciary alone in running their business cartel. Soon, Mr. Najib, when asked over the Federal Court’s verdict to free him of corruption and money laundering, will probably say this – “different judges will deliver different sentencing, based on their discretion.”

FINANCE TWITTER

