CAN PAKATAN TRUST BERSATU – WHETHER MAHATHIR OR MUHYIDDIN FACTIONS? OF COURSE NOT! PKR, DAP & AMANAH MUST IMPOSE THE STRICTEST CONDITIONS – OR LET DR M GET AWAY WITH TRYING TO BE PM FOREVER OR MUHYIDDIN AGREEING TO LET ZAHID & NAJIB OFF THE HOOK

Our only choice is Harapan, return to the right path – Mukhriz tells Bersatu

Anonymous_1544340881: As a matter of logic, Bersatu deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir makes sense. Bersatu has a role in Pakatan Harapan where it can appeal to the Malay base.

In Perikatan Nasional (PN), it will be a minnow to PAS and Umno and also a minnow that has to beg for scraps (since Umno and PAS have stronger grassroots support) and end up being a humble minion/servant.

This we already see in Johor and Malacca where Bersatu is begging for consideration.

Was Bersatu given any executive positions in Kelantan and Terengganu by PAS? Was Bersatu given any executive positions in Pahang and Perlis by Umno? The answer is ‘no’.

It is kicked out by Harapan in Selangor, and non-existent in Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Sarawak and Sabah.

Further, the rakyat are not blind. They are well aware that all the appointments to government-linked companies (GLCs) and special envoys, among others, are because the prime minister has no power and must continually “bribe” these MPs to back him.

Whether the people are good or not is another issue. But as a matter of politics, only a fool cannot see that Harapan is the only hope for Bersatu. But then, some are fooled by fool’s gold – the prime ministership of Malaysia.

As former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad saw it, the PM is in a position always held hostage to the very corrupt and dishonest people they deposed in GE14. Mahathir was wise enough to walk away. Alas, some were not.

The Wakandan: Bersatu under Mahathir was utterly lost and living in utter delusion that they could replace Umno as a party for the Malays.

One swallow does not make a summer and one Mahathir does not make a party. His son, Mukhriz, is right – their only hope is Harapan. In other words, Bersatu cannot act alone but be part of a bigger coalition.

Mahathir had acted treacherously against these partners by undermining them when they were in the Harapan government. He had not been a good friend and spurned their trust. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin compounded that by leaving the coalition and chose to work with the enemy.

Bersatu has lost its credibility as a trustworthy and reliable partner, which would be difficult to regain. Even if Bersatu should come back to the Harapan fold, they could never expect to wield the same power that they once had under Mahathir.

And that also should involve severe pruning to discard all the bad hats before Harapan would feel safe with their presence.

Anonymous 0123456789: Mukhriz is still living in denial. He is blind to the fact that no true Malay and Muslim want to have anything to do with DAP, which is part of Harapan.

Barisan Alternatif, Pakatan Rakyat and Pakatan Harapan are living proof that DAP is the thorn in the flesh for these coalitions.

The former two coalitions died a sudden death while the later disintegrated in its infancy. Bersatu is born out of his father’s hatred towards former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak because Najib does not support Mukhriz political future in Umno and in the national leadership hierarchy.

Bersatu is not born to fight for Malay/Muslims and bumiputera interests.

ZunNuun: The big problem Bersatu will face if they were to go back to Harapan is after Mahathir passes the PM position to PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim.

Without Mahathir as PM, Bersatu will be bullied. There is no one else apart from Mahathir who has the clout to deal with PKR, DAP and Amanah. Anwar and PKR will want to kill off Bersatu because if they become too strong, they will also want to claim the PM’s post.

Indeed, there is every chance that Bersatu may not even survive post-GE15.

Clever Voter: Muhyiddin has so far used his position to neutralise the demands of his new partners. By doing so, he has created the biggest government to serve a country of just 33 million.

His generous appointment of ill-qualified individuals to various senior positions reaffirms the deal he had with the self-serving parties in Umno and PAS. By putting the interest of politics first, Muhyiddin has gambled the future of the country.

He may have heard what Mukhriz has said. But he has only a short-term agenda. Beyond this, he probably could not be bothered.

Come the general election, it’s a free for all. Bersatu is then free to choose.

Anonymous_1586240270843.55621586239350890: Muhyiddin, you are the PM of Malaysia. Malaysia is multiracial and multireligious. Regardless of your ethnic background and by virtue of the fact that you are the PM, you need to be sensitive and impartial to all.

A good leader set exemplary examples. You can choose to be a politician and be ignored or be a statesman that will be envied by all.

The ‘Sheraton Move’ is political in nature and for whatever reasons, no Malaysian will welcome a move that is detrimental to the democratic choice of government that the rakyat have chosen in the last general election.

Nothing matters now as the wolf is slowly but surely circling around you for the final blow. Be wise, listen to your heart, and I pray that God gives you the wisdom to be true to yourself.

Be in the circle of good statesmen rather than mere politicians.

FairPlay: The mind game has just started. And surprise, surprise. Muhkriz started the ball rolling. Surprise too, he gave a compelling argument why Bersatu should remain with Harapan – their political survival in GE15.

Regardless of what the rakyat think of the ‘ketuanan’ politicians, they are very mindful of their political survival. After all, political survival provides opportunities in the future. Muhkriz has just shown them the ‘path’ to survival and future opportunities.

Bersatu has 36 MPs, including 11 from the treacherous group from Azmin. Five including Mahathir are ‘independent’. That leaves 20 MPs. I suppose these 20 MPs would think very hard and long over what Muhkriz said.

Now, I also suppose these 20 MPs now see Muhkriz in a different light, especially his father is the chairperson of Bersatu. Muhkriz has also boosted his chances when he takes on Muhyiddin in the coming election for president in Bersatu.

Showtime is about to start. And I suppose Umno is worried too.

Evin K: Come on, let’s not bring back the same individuals into Harapan that caused the breakup in the first place. Craziness is doing the same things again and again but expecting different results.

There is an urgent need for strong leadership in Harapan now as it is captain-less, no one can steer the ship when it is still a toss-up between Anwar and Mahathir, especially when you don’t immediately rule out possibilities like the above and keep things open-ended, like what we are witnessing now.

Harapan must have a firm hand and a clear direction or risk losing the next general election.

