MAHATHIR TOO LATE – SPEAKER THROWS OUT ‘NO CONFIDENCE’ VOTE AGAINST MUHYIDDIN, CLAIMS REPORT: BUT ON WHAT GROUNDS? A SEASONED & WELL-ADVISED HORSE LIKE MAHATHIR WON’T MAKE SILLY MISTAKES – UNLESS HE WANTED TO

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Mohamad Ariff Mohd Yusof has rejected Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s bid to table a motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Chinese daily China Press reported that Mohamad Ariff had replied to the notice filed by Mahathir, saying that the motion did not comply with Article 27 of the parliamentary standing order.

Article 27 states that every notice must be submitted not less than 14 days unless or seven days if it’s in the name of a minister.

It also states that one notice is sufficient if the speaker is satisfied, upon representation to him by a minister, that the public interest requires that a motion should be debated as soon as possible.

The report states that Mahathir had sent the letter to Mohamad Arif on May 4, stating that Muhyiddin did not have the support of the majority of MPs.

China Press quoted a source as saying that Mahathir sought to table the motion with the aim of distracting the public from the split within Pakatan Harapan.

However, neither the Parliament nor the High Court can challenge Muhyiddin’s (photo) appointment as it falls under the prerogative of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the source said.

On top of that, Mahathir had also applied, in his notice, to submit a motion to retain Mohamad Ariff as the speaker until the end of the term.

Yesterday, Mohamad Ariff told Malaysiakini that a press statement would be issued today explain his decision on Mahathir’s notice.

Malaysiakini has contacted Mohamad Ariff for confirmation.

The notice followed Semporna MP Shafie Apdal’s bid to table a motion of confidence for Mahathir.

However, the Dewan Rakyat office had replied that the motion was in violation of Article 43 of the Federal Constitution as it disputes the power of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in appointing the prime minister.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit for one day on May 18.

The Harapan government collapsed in late February after Muhyiddin took Bersatu out of the coalition.

Together with the opposition, Muhyiddin and his team formed the new Perikatan Nasional federal government.

Mahathir has indicated he plans to wrest back control of the party and government.

MKINI

