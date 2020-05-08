BOMBSHELL – MAHATHIR MOVE VS SHERATON MOVE: PAKATAN NOT BEHIND ‘NO CONFIDENCE’ VOTE AGAINST MUHYIDDIN – BUT MAY SUPPORT IT – EVEN AS ZAHID & HADI AGREE TO MEET MUHYIDDIN SOON – WILL THEY RESCUE HIM & IN EXCHANGE FOR WHAT?

PAKATAN Harapan is not involved in any bid to move a motion against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin but hinted that it would support it if it is put to a vote in the Dewan Rakyat, said party leaders.

PH chief secretary Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told The Malaysian Insight that leaders of the coalition’s parties – PKR, Amanah and DAP – will meet to discuss the matter today.

“We will issue a statement after that,” Saifuddin said.

He was referring to a notice submitted by Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir Mohamad to the Dewan Rakyat speaker to table a motion of no confidence against Muhyiddin.

Dr Mahathir’s motion, if allowed, will be tabled on May 18 when Parliament sits for one day to discuss government matters, including the Covid-19 outbreak.

Separately, Semporna MP and Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal submitted his own notice for a motion to show that Dr Mahathir has the support of the majority of MPs.

Shafie’s notice for the motion, however, was rejected by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Mohamed Ariff Md Yusof on grounds that it was unconstitutional to question the power of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to appoint a prime minister.

Shafie’s notice to the speaker was dated May 1, while Dr Mahathir’s is dated May 4.

Saifuddin, who is also PKR secretary-general, said that his party has not decided on the matter.

“PKR’s decision will be on two principles. First, PKR holds that our MPs are free to put forward any motion in Parliament.

“Second, PKR has never admitted to the legitimacy of the Perikatan Nasional government,” he said.

Parliament will sit for one day on May 18 to discuss Covid-19 issues. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, May 9, 2020.

Mooted by Dr Mahathir

Meanwhile, a PH source told The Malaysian Insight that the motion to question Muhyiddin’s legitimacy as prime minister was mooted by Dr Mahathir.

“This is Dr Mahathir’s move. Pakatan is only following,” he said.

Another source, a DAP lawmaker, said he knew of Dr Mahathir’s move and does not see it as a problem for PH.

“If the motion is allowed and PH does not support it, it would disappoint its supporters.

“We don’t know if the motion will be allowed or not, or if it will be successful or not but we have to do something as part of our political move,” he said.

Third motion

The Malaysian Insight also learnt that apart from the two notices for motions submitted by Dr Mahathir and Shafie, a third notice for a motion has been filed by a Warisan MP on a similar matter.

Sources told The Malaysian Insight this third motion combines the first two motions and is intended to ask MPs to make clear their choice for prime minister between Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin.

It is still unclear if the speaker will allow Dr Mahathir’s motion, or the third motion.

Dr Mahathir’s notice fulfilled the 14-day criterion before the parliamentary sitting on May 18.

MPs who want to bring motions in the house must do so 14 days before the session begins, at the latest.

The single-day parliamentary sitting is for PN to discuss matters and legislation related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the government’s stimulus package.

It will also be the first for Muhyiddin as prime minister, having been sworn in on March 1.

He pulled out his party, Bersatu, from PH, resulting in the collapse of the previous government.

The turmoil started with Dr Mahathir’s resignation as prime minister on February 24.

He then agreed to return to the top job with the support of other PH parties, but by then, Muhyiddin had secured the backing of Umno, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak, showing the Agong that he had the numbers to form a new government.

Dr Mahathir is still in Bersatu and has retained the chairmanship unchallenged. Muhyiddin, meanwhile, will battle it out with Mukhriz Mahathir, who is Kedah menteri besar and Dr Mahathir’s son, for the president’s post in the next party elections.

Yesterday, PH officially named PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as opposition leader. -THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

