CAN MUHYIDDIN SACK MAHATHIR? PUT UP OR SHUT UP! IN TYPICAL SURREAL MALAY PARTY POLITICS, BERSATU INFO CHIEF WARNS MAHATHIR CAMP NOT TO FRATERNIZE WITH THE PAKATAN OPPOSITION – YET MAHATHIR IS ALREADY FILING A ‘NO CONFIDENCE’ VOTE AGAINST MUHYIDDIN!

May 7, 2020

Bersatu has warned its members to toe the party line and not fraternise with the opposition.

In a statement today, party information chief Radzi Jidin (above) said all members must also support the party’s official stand which had been decided collectively. MKINI

Bersatu info chief: Dr M, Mukhriz not speaking for party over relationship with Pakatan

KUALA LUMPUR ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has no authority to sign a joint statement with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Warisan Negara that may give an impression that the party is willing to rejoin the coalition.Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia information chief Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the party will adhere to the decision of its highest executive body, the Supreme Council, that had decided in February to leave PH and no longer has any relationship with the coalition.

Any effort to work together with PH is contradictory with the official decision of the party.

“Bersatu also wants to emphasise that YB Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad have no authority to sign a Joint Statement with Pakatan Harapan, Bersatu and Parti Warisan Sabah dated May 4, 2020 and the action contradicts the party’s stance,” he said in a statement.

He also said a statement by its deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir urging all party members to work with PH as his personal view which does not reflect the party’s official stance.

Radzi also warned that any action by party members that contradicts the party’s stance, including joining a coalition with other parties.“It is the responsibility of every party member to always obey decisions made by the party and implement party policies.

“I would like to remind any party members who disobey and intentionally joining a coalition with other parties that are at odds with the party stance would have their membership revoked automatically according to Clause 10.2.3 of the Bersatu constitution,” he said.

On May 4, Dr Mahathir joined the opposition in calling for the Dewan Rakyat to sit for at least two weeks in the May 18 session.

A joint statement from him and Pakatan Harapan and Warisan leaders said there is no excuse for the government to limit the session to only a day now that Putrajaya had eased shutdown restrictions with the conditional movement control order.  MALAY MAIL

Doubts over veracity of Bersatu Youth ‘dissenters’ list’

Several Bersatu Youth divisional leaders have denied involvement in a “joint statement” that purportedly showed a bulk of division chiefs had broken away from the national wing leadership’s stance on Umno and Pakatan Harapan.

In conversations with Malaysiakini, these chiefs said they were surprised about being named in the statement as there was no prior discussion or authorisation.

Some also noted mistakes in the list, such as misspellings and repeated mentions.

Gerik Bersatu Youth division chief Dr Ahmad Safwan Mohamad said he had no knowledge about the document prior to its release.

Also surprised to find his name listed, and misspelt, was Kota Marudu chief Kamarul Anuar Ahmad.

Several other Sabah division chiefs were similarly in the dark despite being named – Fairuz Renddan (Kota Belud), Mohd Fakhruz Zaman (Kota Kinabalu), Johainizamshah Johari (Kinabatangan) and Rafie Robert (Keningau).

“We never authorised this statement. I only saw it this afternoon when it went viral in the WhatsApp groups I am in,” Rafie said.

He suspected a certain Bersatu Youth executive council (exco) member was behind it. Malaysiakini has contacted the member in question for comment.

Sarawak Bersatu Youth chief Alexander Frusis told Malaysiakini that he and eight other division chiefs from the state were not consulted before their names were included in the name list.

“I think this list is more about a popularity issue,” pointing to the same exco member and the upcoming party election.

Named twice in the list, Kepala Batas chief Muhammad Khairi Zainol Abidin said he did not know about it until it was made public.

“I was not informed about making any joint statement,” he said when asked.

Earlier today, Bersatu Youth divisions supposedly issued a joint statement in protest of the national leadership’s resolution to reject cooperating with Umno and return to its former allies in Pakatan Harapan.

Undersigned was purportedly 143 division chiefs, representing almost three-quarters of the total 191 divisions.

Bersatu Youth national chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman announced the resolution yesterday, claiming that two-thirds of the wing’s national leaders present had decided on it.

This comes amidst a deep split in the party between Bersatu chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin. – MKINI

MKINI / MALAY MAIL / MKINI

