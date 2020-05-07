CAN MUHYIDDIN SACK MAHATHIR? PUT UP OR SHUT UP! IN TYPICAL SURREAL MALAY PARTY POLITICS, BERSATU INFO CHIEF WARNS MAHATHIR CAMP NOT TO FRATERNIZE WITH THE PAKATAN OPPOSITION – YET MAHATHIR IS ALREADY FILING A ‘NO CONFIDENCE’ VOTE AGAINST MUHYIDDIN!

In conversations with Malaysiakini, these chiefs said they were surprised about being named in the statement as there was no prior discussion or authorisation.

Some also noted mistakes in the list, such as misspellings and repeated mentions.

Gerik Bersatu Youth division chief Dr Ahmad Safwan Mohamad said he had no knowledge about the document prior to its release.

“No one discussed anything with me about releasing this statement. Even my name is written incorrectly,” he said when contacted.

Also surprised to find his name listed, and misspelt, was Kota Marudu chief Kamarul Anuar Ahmad.

Several other Sabah division chiefs were similarly in the dark despite being named – Fairuz Renddan (Kota Belud), Mohd Fakhruz Zaman (Kota Kinabalu), Johainizamshah Johari (Kinabatangan) and Rafie Robert (Keningau).

“We never authorised this statement. I only saw it this afternoon when it went viral in the WhatsApp groups I am in,” Rafie said.

He suspected a certain Bersatu Youth executive council (exco) member was behind it. Malaysiakini has contacted the member in question for comment.

Sarawak Bersatu Youth chief Alexander Frusis told Malaysiakini that he and eight other division chiefs from the state were not consulted before their names were included in the name list.

“I think this list is more about a popularity issue,” pointing to the same exco member and the upcoming party election.

Named twice in the list, Kepala Batas chief Muhammad Khairi Zainol Abidin said he did not know about it until it was made public.

“I was not informed about making any joint statement,” he said when asked.

Earlier today, Bersatu Youth divisions supposedly issued a joint statement in protest of the national leadership’s resolution to reject cooperating with Umno and return to its former allies in Pakatan Harapan.

Undersigned was purportedly 143 division chiefs, representing almost three-quarters of the total 191 divisions.

Bersatu Youth national chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman announced the resolution yesterday, claiming that two-thirds of the wing’s national leaders present had decided on it.

This comes amidst a deep split in the party between Bersatu chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin. – MKINI

