BOMBSHELL – MAHATHIR SEEKS ‘NO CONFIDENCE’ VOTE AGAINST MUHYIDDIN – AFTER ‘CONFIDENCE’ VOTE FOR HIMSELF AS PM THROWN OUT BY SPEAKER: NOW THIS ONE, PAKATAN CAN SUPPORT – ‘NO CONFIDENCE’ IN MUHYIDDIN DOES NOT EQUATE TO ‘CONFIDENCE’ IN DR M TO RETURN AS PM – TOPMOST POST TO BE DETERMINED BY ANOTHER VOTE BY MPs IF MUHYIDDIN TOPPLED & PM9 NEED NOT BE MACHIAVELLI DR M

DR Mahathir Mohamad has informed the Dewan Rakyat speaker of his intention to call a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Sources said the former prime minister’s letter to Mohamed Ariff Md Yusof is dated May 4, fulfilling the 14-day criterion before the parliamentary sitting on May 18.

MPs who want to bring motions in the House must do so 14 days before the session begins, at the latest.

With his motion, Dr Mahathir, who is Langkawi MP, wants to show that Muhyiddin does not enjoy majority support among lawmakers.

The Malaysian Insight is awaiting confirmation from the speaker’s office and Dr Mahathir on the motion.

Dr Mahathir’s letter to Ariff follows one by Semporna MP Mohd Shafie Apdal dated May 1 seeking a motion to show that the 94-year-old statesman has majority support.

In his letter, Shafie sought permission from the speaker for a motion and resolution on the matter when Parliament meets for one day on May 18.

Ariff had confirmed receiving Shafie’s letter, and said a statement would be issued tomorrow.

However, he wrote in reply to the Sabah chief minister this afternoon, rejecting the latter’s notice for a motion.

The speaker said it is unconstitutional to question the power of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in appointing the prime minister.

The single-day parliamentary sitting is for the new Perikatan Nasional administration to discuss matters and legislation related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the government’s stimulus package. It will also be the first for Muhyiddin as prime minister, having been sworn in on March 1.

He had pulled his party, Bersatu, out of Pakatan Harapan, resulting in the collapse of the previous government.

The turmoil started with Dr Mahathir’s resignation as prime minister on February 24. He then agreed to return to the top job with the support of other PH parties, but by then, Muhyiddin had secured the backing of Umno, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak, showing to the Agong that he had the numbers to form a new government.

Dr Mahathir is still in Bersatu, and has retained the chairmanship unchallenged. Muhyiddin, meanwhile, will battle it out with Mukhriz Mahathir, who is Kedah menteri besar and Dr Mahathir’s son, for the president’s post in the next party polls.

Earlier today, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said PH has agreed to nominate him as opposition leader.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

