ANWAR THE OPPOSITION LEADER – WHILE MAHATHIR TRIES TO BE PM AGAIN VIA ‘CONFIDENCE VOTE’ – BUT THE ‘UNCONSTITUTIONAL’ MOTION REJECTED BY SPEAKER EVEN BEFORE PARLIAMENT RESTARTS
“I think the PH secretary Saifuddin Nasution has informed the Speaker on the decision made by the PH presidential council. And we have informed them that PH has decided that Saudara Anwar is the new Opposition chief,” said Anwar.
PH previously presented Anwar as the immediate successor to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister, a matter that was not universally agreed in the coalition and which contributed to the collapse of the PH government in February.
Shafie keeps mum on letter seeking motion of confidence for Dr M
KOTA KINABALU — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal today remained tight-lipped when asked to confirm a letter from him seeking a motion of confidence on Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when Parliament reconvenes.
The Semporna MP, when approached by reporters regarding the matter, said it was not the time to talk about it and asked them to wait for the sitting.
Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff M. Yusof earlier confirmed that his office had received the letter from Shafie seeking a motion of confidence in Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir when Parliament reconvenes this May 18.
Neither Muhyiddin nor Dr Mahathir has publicly demonstrated that either commanded the majority support needed to be the prime minister.
MALAY MAIL
.