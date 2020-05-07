ANWAR THE OPPOSITION LEADER – WHILE MAHATHIR TRIES TO BE PM AGAIN VIA ‘CONFIDENCE VOTE’ – BUT THE ‘UNCONSTITUTIONAL’ MOTION REJECTED BY SPEAKER EVEN BEFORE PARLIAMENT RESTARTS

PH previously presented Anwar as the immediate successor to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister, a matter that was not universally agreed in the coalition and which contributed to the collapse of the PH government in February.

Ismail had replaced Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the role as the latter was and remains embroiled in tens of corruption charges stemming from his days as the deputy prime minister and home minister in the Barisan Nasional administration.

Prior to Perikatan Nasional (PN) becoming the government unelected, the Opposition leader had been Umno’s Bera MP, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is now the senior minister heading the security cluster.

“I think the PH secretary Saifuddin Nasution has informed the Speaker on the decision made by the PH presidential council. And we have informed them that PH has decided that Saudara Anwar is the new Opposition chief,” said Anwar.

Replying to a question during his Facebook Live session today, the Port Dickson MP disclosed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution has written to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof informing him of the decision.

Shafie keeps mum on letter seeking motion of confidence for Dr M

KOTA KINABALU — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal today remained tight-lipped when asked to confirm a letter from him seeking a motion of confidence on Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when Parliament reconvenes.

The Semporna MP, when approached by reporters regarding the matter, said it was not the time to talk about it and asked them to wait for the sitting.

“We wait for the time (being), for the sitting. This is a visit to Terusan Sapi,” he said after visiting the Terusan Sapi plantation where the government plans to develop some 10,000 acres of land for agriculture purposes.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff M. Yusof earlier confirmed that his office had received the letter from Shafie seeking a motion of confidence in Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir when Parliament reconvenes this May 18.

The letter seeks the motion to show that Dr Mahathir commanded the majority in the Parliament in order to appoint a prime minister.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the new prime minister heading the Perikatan Nasional administration despite assertions from Dr Mahathir’s camp that the latter still had the support to be reappointed.

Neither Muhyiddin nor Dr Mahathir has publicly demonstrated that either commanded the majority support needed to be the prime minister.