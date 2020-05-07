THE TRUTH ABOUT MAHATHIR CONFIRMED – HE HAS NO SUPPORT & ONLY RODE ON PAKATAN IN GE14 – AND YET HE PLAYED THEM OUT: 75% OF BERSATU YOUTH REJECT HIS MOUTHPIECE’S CALL TO DUMP UMNO, RETURN TO PAKATAN

The bulk of Bersatu Youth grassroots have distanced themselves from the wing’s national leadership which resolved to cut ties with Umno and re-enter Pakatan Harapan.

In a joint statement today, the head of 143 out of 191 Bersatu Youth divisions – nearly three quarters – said they would rather adhere to the party’s supreme council decision on Feb 23 to withdraw from Harapan.

“This decision will remain until there is a new decision by the supreme council (if any),” said the division leaders.

Yesterday, the wing’s leader Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (below) said the Bersatu Youth national leadership had met recently and took this position, where two-thirds of those present voted in favour while the rest abstained.

The position was taken after those who attended the meeting heard a briefing from party chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Malaysiakini understood that the vast majority of Bersatu Youth exco members were present as was seven out of 14 state chiefs.

The Bersatu Youth division chiefs, however, said that this statement does not reflect the entire Bersatu Youth leadership.

“Can the leadership list out the Bersatu Youth divisions and states which support that position?

“This matter has never been discussed among Bersatu Youth divisions. There are 191 of us, including Sabah.

“The Bersatu Youth national leadership should respect the party structure,” said the division chiefs.

Malaysiakini is unable to independently confirm the position of all 143 division heads.

Apart from the Bersatu Youth division leaders, the wing’s leadership for Terengganu, Sabah, Selangor and Perak have also voiced disapproval of the position taken by the national leadership.

The position taken by Bersatu Youth’s national leadership to reject cooperation with Umno comes at a time of increasing strain in Umno and Bersatu’s relationship.

Umno’s supreme council is believed to have voted on Monday for the party not to join Perikatan Nasional as a formal member.