BOMBSHELL – IN SLY MOVE, MAHATHIR TRIES TO BECOME PM AGAIN – SHAFIE APDAL SUBMITS CONFIDENCE VOTE IN DR M TO SPEAKER: WILL PAKATAN SUPPORT – WHY SHOULD THEY? MAHATHIR CAMP JUST AS BAD AS MUHYIDDIN-UMNO-PAS & REDEEMED ONLY BY ANWAR, DAP & AMANAH

Sabah chief minister Shafie Apdal has submitted a notice to initiate a confidence vote for Dr Mahathir Mohamad to show the Langkawi MP commands majority support in the Dewan Rakyat, a prerequisite for becoming the prime minister.

When contacted by Malaysiakini, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Mohamed Ariff Yusof’s office confirmed that it had received the notice for the motion dated May 1.

Shafie, who is also the Semporna MP, said in the notice that it is not intended to upend the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong’s power to appoint the prime minister but rather to inform the ruler who commands majority support in the House.

“Without the intention of going against Article 43 of the Federal Constitution which states the appointment of the prime minister is the absolute power of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, this motion through the Dewan Rakyat serves to show the rakyat and sembah maklum “inform” the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong and Istana Negara (who commands majority support),” read the notice sighted by Malaysiakini.

Mohamed Ariff, when contacted this afternoon, also confirmed receiving the notice but declined to elaborate.

He said the Dewan Rakyat secretary will issue a statement on the matter tomorrow.

“Wait for the full statement by the Dewan Rakyat secretary tomorrow,” he said in a text message.

Malaysiakini has attempted to contact Shafie but has yet to receive a response.

MKINI

.